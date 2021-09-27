Some Jewish-owned eateries are opening up shop at San Francisco International Airport. Amy’s Kitchen, the Petaluma restaurant that grew out of its frozen entrée line, started by Andy and Rachel Berliner, has opened in Terminal 1. Coming soon to the same terminal is an outpost of Dolores Park Cafe. Dolores Park and its sister cafes (there are two more in San Francisco and one in Oakland) are owned by couple Rachel Herbert and Dana Oppenheim. Though we haven’t written about them before, we plan to do so in a future column. Also, coming soon to the international terminal will be Proposition Chicken, the fast-casual concept co-owned by chef Ari Feingold and his wife, Maura. We’ve written about Feingold a few times; his Jewish roots are subtle in the Proposition Chicken menu but there — a roasted chicken recipe is based on his mother’s Shabbat chicken recipe, and matzah ball soup is always on the menu.

And in bagel expansion news, Daily Driver has opened a new café inside of the Cheese School in Ghirardelli Square, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. This is the third store for the chain, which first opened in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood in 2019.