The festive, family-friendly holiday of Hanukkah runs this year from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, and with Covid restrictions slowly loosening, many restaurants are reopening to in-person dining. Here are some local eateries offering special meals for in-person, takeout and/or delivery, along with a selection of markets offering hot holiday food and grocery items for takeout.

Restaurants

Canela Bistro & Wine Bar

2272 Market St., San Francisco

(415) 552-3000

A four-course Hanukkah menu will be available Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 at $69 per person. It will include roasted veggie salad, chicken soup, sea bass with tzimmes and greens, and cinnamon-apple churros.

Hummus Bodega

5549 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

(415) 874-1148

This fast-casual spot with an Israel-focused, kosher (and halal) menu will be offering a Hanukkah special for $189 that will serve 10 people. Israeli and Jewish grocery items also are available, along with delivery and takeout of all items, including latkes.

One Market Restaurant

1 Market St., San Francisco

(415) 777-5577

A three-course Hanukkah menu will be available Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 at $49 per person. It will include matzah ball soup, brisket and sufganiyot. Latkes with sour cream or applesauce for $10 additional. New York–style deli sandwiches from the Mark ’N Mike’s menu also will be available.

Pomella

3770 Piedmont Ave., Oakland

(510) 250-9215

Something different is planned for nearly every night of Hanukkah, as the Israeli-California eatery partners with local purveyors Mark ’N Mike’s, Bishulim SF, Boichik Bagels, Covenant Wines and others. Chicken schnitzel sandwiches, reuben latkes, merguez (sausage) bagel sandwiches and a kosher wine tasting are just some of the offerings.

Revival Bar & Kitchen

2102 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

(510) 549-9950

There will be a prix-fixe, organic Hanukkah dinner for $48 per person on Nov. 28, or order by Nov. 26 for pickup on Nov. 28. The meal will include latkes, matzah ball soup, brisket and salad. On Nov. 29, the eatery will host Latkepalooza, a community fundraiser overflowing with — yes — latkes. And applesauce.

Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

(510) 848-DELI

Starting Nov. 28, the longtime East Bay Jewish deli will be offering a takeout menu featuring latkes, brisket, sufganiyot, noodle kugel, roasted vegetables, blintzes, and even chocolate gelt and dreidels. Cooked food will be ready to reheat. Order 24 hours in advance to guarantee availability.

Markets and grocery stores

Draeger’s Market locations in Menlo Park, San Mateo, Danville and Los Altos will offer cooked Hanukkah meals and latkes from their kitchen, as well as sufganiyot from Grand Bakery.

Nugget Markets in Tiburon, Corte Madera, Novato and Sonoma will offer cooked Hanukkah meals and other holiday foods, including sufganiyot.

Piedmont Grocery at 4038 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland will feature Hanukkah grocery items and a selection of kosher wines.

Rockridge Market Hall at 5565 College Ave. in Oakland will feature Jewish favorites from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30. Items such as latkes, chopped liver, matzah ball soup, baked goods and two kinds of kugel must be ordered two days in advance. Some items will be available on site through Dec. 6.

Scotty’s Market at 620 Freitas Parkway in San Rafael will offer hot foods and grocery items for Hanukkah and the holidays.