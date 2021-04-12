Solomon’s Deli does drag; Schlok’s Bagels goes brick-and-mortar; etc.

Schlok’s Bagels, a pandemic-born pop-up available weekends at the Snug eatery in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights, announced on Instagram that its life as a pop-up has ended, and a lease has been signed for a space on Fell Street in the NoPa/Alamo Square area.

Schlok’s, which we first wrote about last October, is a project of Zack Schwab (partial owner of the Snug) and James Lok (a chef with a fine-dining pedigree). The new brick-and-mortar bagel shop will be takeout only, with “pretty classic bagel shop offerings,” said Schwab. To begin with, the menu will include six types of bagels, schmears, house-made lox and a few traditional bagel sandwiches. Schwab said they hope to be open by Labor Day.

“We’re keeping things as simple as possible, and as time goes on, we’ll think about expanding the menu,” he said.

Mark ’n Mike’s NY Style Deli, the Jewish delicatessen pop-up concept launched during the pandemic by the team at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco, will be “popping up” twice in the East Bay. People can place orders at exploretock.com/onemarket and pick up their food at Lafayette Partners in Education on April 15 (3 to 3:45 p.m.) and at the JCC East Bay in Berkeley on May 14 (2 to 3 p.m.). Orders must be placed by the day before.

Speaking of Jewish delis, Solomon’s Deli in Sacramento has been taking advantage of its spacious patio to hold distanced and masked events, such as disco brunches and more. Now, on the first Saturday of the month, there will be a Drag Brunch, hosted by Sacramento drag queen Mercury Rising. A partnership between the two was discussed pre-pandemic, but then was put on hold. The next Drag Brunch will be May 1 at 12:30 p.m. The deli also is expected to reopen its Russ Room next month — it’s been dark since March 2020 — when Covid restrictions are loosened. Watch the deli’s Instagram account for future events.

Lotus Foods, the East Bay–based company owned by Jewish and Chinese American couple Caryl Levine and Ken Lee, put out a brochure highlighting its growth and trajectory celebrating its 25th year in business.

We talked with Levine in 2016, at which time she spoke of how the company had not only introduced “Forbidden Black Rice” to the market (her husband thought of the name), but also how they had introduced a new method to farm rice (using half the amount of water) in the developing world.

Part of the brochure reads: “Caryl’s unstoppable energy and ability to see opportunities where others only see hurdles are due in part to the two generations of women before her. Her grandmother fled Russia with her father, making music through Europe to pay for their passage to Montreal, Canada. Her mother, at age 16, left high school to work in her parents’ store after the untimely death of her father. Caryl says it was ‘these two strong women’s amazing common sense and do-it-yourself drive who helped empower me as a woman and leader.’”

Mazel tov to Levine and Lee on marking this milestone.