Bad Walter’s “rolling in gelt” (chocolate) and sufganiyot (doughnut) ice cream flavors. (Photo/Courtesy Bad Walter’s)
Get your gelt on with Bad Walter’s Hanukkah ice cream flavors

By Alix Wall | December 9, 2020

We just got word about a new tiny-batch ice cream operation in Oakland called Bad Walter’s Bootleg Ice Cream. Started as a pandemic project by New York transplant Sydney Arkin, Bad Walter’s is featuring two Hanukkah-themed flavors this weekend: sufganiyot (locally made doughnut ice cream with swirls of berry jam and donut glaze) and “rolling in gelt” (dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered potato chips and olive oil). Customers order on Bad Walter’s Instagram and pick up the ice cream from Arkin’s house. Throughout December, half of Bad Walter’s proceeds will go to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

