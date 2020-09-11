Spatchcock chicken, anyone? Local restaurants and caterers ready to fill your High Holiday table

Holiday menus are something we love to promote each year, and our readers love to see. But this isn’t like any other High Holiday season we’ve known. With that in mind, and wanting to show our support for local restaurants, food shops and caterers trying to make it through the Covid-19 crisis, we have put together a listing of what’s cooking for the holidays. Some are offering full meals, others a selection of holiday dishes; all are available for pickup and many for delivery. Visit each website for menus and details. And please continue to support these local businesses going forward in the new year. The listings are presented by geographic area.

Bay Area/Multiple locations

Anaviv. An $85 menu for two people includes a choice of chicken braised with apples or eggplant stuffed with chickpeas and herbs, plus salad, roasted potatoes, grilled veggies and honey cake with apples, pomegranates and honey. For pickup between 12 and 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at its kitchen in Richmond. Delivery to Richmond, El Cerrito, Albany and San Rafael. Order by Sept. 16. anavivsmarket.com

BishulimSF. Israeli chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh is offering diverse options a la carte, such as Tunisian fish patties in red sauce and honey-mustard roasted chicken, for pickup in Oakland or delivery on Sept. 18 for $20 ($10 for orders over $130). Pickup also available in Palo Alto. Kosher, no mashgiach. shop.bishulimsf.com

Draeger’s Market. The deli department is offering full meals including roasted chicken, chopped liver, brisket and matzah ball soup, while the bakery specializes in several kinds of round challah. Delivery or pickup from locations in Menlo Park, San Mateo, Los Altos and Danville. draegers.com

Epic Bites. The kosher caterer is doing a mix of Ashkenazi and Sephardic dishes for delivery to Oakland and Berkeley on Sept. 17. Dishes include wine-braised brisket, lamb shoulder roasted with figs and pomegranate molasses, and lamb-stuffed cabbage with date-Puttanesca sauce. Orders must be placed by Sept. 13 or until items run out, and there’s a minimum order of $100. Pickup also available at a private home in Palo Alto and Chabad of Sunnyvale the morning of Sept. 18 for $10 fee. epicbitescatering.com

Ladle and Leaf. The former S.F. Soup Co. that always has matzah ball soup on the menu has a $70 dinner for two that features a salad with apples, brisket, roasted veggies, kugel and honey apple cake. A la carte items include hummus-baked moussaka and apple crisp. Food can be picked up at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills Sept. 17 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo Sept. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the PJCC in Foster City Sept. 18 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. In San Francisco, food can be picked up at the JCCSF on Sept. 17 between 4:45 and 6 p.m. ladleandleaf.com/holiday

Olive Caters. This Israeli-run East Bay based catering company has plenty of Ashkenazi and Sephardic options. Meals can be delivered for $10 throughout the East Bay and San Francisco. Menu items are a la carte and include vegetarian chopped liver, Moroccan beet salad, stuffed butternut squash, chicken with apples and honey, and lamb tagine. Order by 6 p.m. Sept. 15. olivesf.com/rosh-hashana

Oren’s Hummus is offering a dinner for $75 per person, with a minimum of two orders, that includes brisket, basil and peach chicken thighs or veggie casserole, with sides of chicken soup and honey-glazed carrots. All regular menu items are available as well. Available at all Oren’s locations; in San Francisco and the South Bay (Cupertino, Palo Alto, Mountain View and now Los Gatos). Order by 4 p.m. Sept. 16 for Sept. 18-19 pickup. orenshummus.com

Wise Sons. The Jewish deli is offering both a Rosh Hashanah dinner with schmaltz-roasted potatoes and apricot chicken for $165 for four, and a “Yom Kippur Break-the-Fast Feast” with latkes, a smoked salmon platter with egg or tuna salad, and assorted rugelach for $140 for six. Order 24 hours in advance. All dishes can be ordered a la carte, with pickup at one of Wise Sons’ four locations in S.F., downtown Oakland or Beauty’s Bagels in Temescal. Delivery available. Pop-ups also happening in Palo Alto and Sonoma. wisesonsdeli.com

San Francisco

Boho Restaurant has a Rosh Hashanah menu; visit cafebohosf.com.

Canela. Chef Mat Schuster always puts his own Spanish spin on traditional Jewish dishes. His four-course menu ($58 per person, plus tax, gratuity and delivery) includes duck consommé, salad and a roasted wild white fish filet with honey lava cake for dessert, and an optional brisket course for an extra $20. Available Sept. 17-20 for pickup, delivery or dining on the restaurant patio. canelasf.square.site

Che Fico Alimentari. Chef David Nayfeld has a few a la carte options on the Che Fico menu Sept. 18-19, including chicken with Gravenstein apples and green beans, tomato-braised brisket and a salad with pink pearl apples and honey vinaigrette. exploretock.com/cheficoalimentari

Delfina will offer its annual pre-Yom Kippur meal, which last year featured tomatoes with farro, roasted Mary’s chicken, smoked brisket, farfalle with chanterelle mushrooms, and kasha and nettles. Check the website for details as the date draws closer. delfinasf.com

Firefly. Brad Levy’s Noe Valley restaurant is offering Rosh Hashanah staples such as brisket, potato kugel carrot and sweet potato tsimmes. All items can be ordered a la carte. Orders must be picked up between noon and 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 19, and on Sept. 28 and 29. fireflysf.com/holidays

Irving’s Premium Foods is delivering round raisin challah, honey, honey cake and other holiday items. Kosher. irvprem.com

One Market. Rosh Hashanah dinner is available for pickup or delivery Sept. 16-18 between 2 and 7 p.m. ($49 per person), with a short-rib or brisket entrée and pomegranate molasses-glazed carrots as a side. Kosher-style, no dairy. Preorders encouraged. onemarket.com

San Francisco Hometown Creamery. Owned by two Jewish brothers, this ice cream company has apples-and-honey flavor ice cream for the holiday. sfhometowncreamery.com

SchmaltzSF, a pandemic-born pop-up by chef Beth Needelman of the Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group, has a Rosh Hashanah menu for the month, which includes her lox salad and challah with whipped chicken skin butter, and honey and thyme roasted chicken. Available for pickup or delivery. exploretock.com/hineighborincubatorseries

Shuk Shuka. Israeli Inon Tzadok’s project, initially launched as a pop-up dinner series, is now a market due to Covid. Joining him is his baker sister Yael Tzadok. Available for the holiday are round challah and an apple, honey and almonds babka. Also available are some of its jarred dips, such as beet hummus. shukshuka.com

East Bay

As Kneaded. The San Leandro bakery is offering three flavors of challah, plain, poppy and raisin available for pick up on Sept. 20 and 27. Preorder at askneadedbakery.square.site.

Boichik Bagels. In addition to a plain round challah, Boichik is offering a round challah with Slivovitz-soaked raisins and saffron, plus apple honey spice cake and apple honey cream cheese as a schmear. For Yom Kippur, a triple chocolate coffee cake loaf is offered. New: delivery throughout the Bay Area. Kosher. Order by noon the day before. boichikbagels.com

Chef Traci. East Bay chef Traci Siegel is cooking up a kosher-style, dairy-free family dinner that serves four for $200, with free delivery to Oakland and Berkeley. It includes butternut squash soup and spatchcock chicken with preserved lemons, garlic and thyme. Ordering deadline is Sept. 14. cookwithcheftraci.com/contact

Greenleaf Provisions. The Berkeley-based caterer Hugh Groman is offering a holiday menu for two for $100, available Sept. 18-19 for delivery. Includes half a roasted chicken with caramelized onion white wine gravy, poached salmon with salsa verde (you can double up on either if you like), noodle kugel, salad, an Acme round challah and three desserts. greenleafprovisions.com/product/rosh-hashanah-menu

Julia’s Kosher Kitchen. Chef Mihaela Schiffer cooks out of Congregation B’nai Shalom’s kosher kitchen in Walnut Creek. She’s offering a set menu for four that comes in a box for $180 and includes apples and honey, chicken with dried fruit, brisket, and a honey cake for dessert. Order by Sept. 12 with PayPal or Venmo to mihasch@yahoo.com for pickup Sept. 18.

Mägo. Chef Mark Liberman’s set menu for the holiday includes Swiss chard and dill fritters, coffee and onion-braised brisket and carrots with pomegranate seeds. $40 per person with a $15 kids’ menu. Available for patio dining, pickup or delivery via Caviar or DoorDash Sept. 18-19. Email mark@magorestaurant.com to preorder. magorestaurant.com/ordering-food

Market Hall has been doing the Jewish holidays for as long as it has been open under executive chef Scott Miller and recently retired director of prepared foods Sandy Sonnenfelt. They mix up their menus a bit each year, but some things stay the same, such as Miller’s famous chopped liver. This year’s entrées include chicken with honey, saffron and almonds, and grilled salmon with preserved lemon yogurt sauce. Parking lot pickups are available at either the Oakland or Berkeley location Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 25-28; delivery is available. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance at rockridgemarkethall.com or markethallfoodson4th.com.

Motzi Gluten-Free. This new cottage challah baking operation was started by Chaya-Ryvka Diehl, a well-known raw chef. She is specializing in both gluten-free challahs and gluten-free vegan challahs, and will be making round ones for the holiday. facebook.com/motziglutenfree

Oakland Kosher. The venerable shop is offering a number of entrées, including brisket, salmon, chicken and a stuffed acorn squash, for $50 to $65 per person. Each entrée includes soup, a challah roll, green salad and a slice of honey cake. Orders must be in by Sept. 11, and there’s a bulk discount for large orders, call for information. Kosher. oaklandkosherfoods.com/catering

Saul’s Deli. The beloved Berkeley institution has everything from chopped liver — both meat and vegetarian versions — to brisket with wine and prunes to chicken with figs and dukkah. Order by Sept. 16 for pickup Sept. 18, 19 or 28. saulsdeli.com/new-page-2

Peninsula & South Bay

The Marvelous Matzah Experiment. This pandemic-era project is offering Rosh Hashanah boxes for two at a base price of $43 per person, plus tax and delivery. Boxes include apples and honey, challah, chopped liver, matzah ball soup, noodle kugel, candied baby carrots and honey cake. Brisket, filet tenderloin and salmon can also be substituted for a higher price. Order by Sept. 12. (408) 568-0658

North Bay

Delicious Catering. Entrées include a brisket with onion jus ($40 for 2) and a chicken paprikash ($30 for 2). Sides of matzah ball soup, kugel, kasha and tsimmes and honey cake are also available. Pickup from Delicious Catering’s San Rafael kitchen on Sept. 18 and 19 between 2 and 5 p.m.; delivery in Marin County is also available. Order by noon Sept. 16 for Sept. 18 meals, and by noon Sept. 17 for Sept. 19 meals. deliciouscatering.com or (415) 453-3710

Sacramento

Solomon’s Delicatessen. A $99 meal serves four to six people, with roast chicken with schmaltz-roasted potatoes, matzah ball soup, late summer succotash with challah and honey cake. Solomon’s is also offering a break-the-fast platter with house-made bagels, schmears and house-cured lox. Bottled custom High Holiday cocktails will also be available. Order by Sept. 12 for Rosh Hashanah, pickup only. solomonsdelicatessen.com/order-online