The San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living reported this week that two more staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the total number of employees who have tested positive to five.

A second round of mandated universal testing was administered at the facility by San Francisco Health Department workers to approximately 600 staff members between June 19 and 21. According to the facility’s latest online Covid-19 update, the two employees who tested positive “remain asymptomatic [as of June 22] and are quarantined at home.”

The Campus for Jewish Living — which includes the Jewish Home and Rehab Center and nonresidential care — has admitted recovering Covid-19 patients from nearby hospitals to its skilled-nursing facility since mid-April as part of a statewide effort to keep hospital beds open.

The SFCJL website notes that the five employees who have tested positive were not assigned to the Covid-19 unit.

The two newly diagnosed individuals “have been very conscientious about masking and hand hygiene,” the SFCJL wrote on its website, and haven’t had any direct contact with skilled-nursing patients or assisted-living residents.

The SFCJL is still waiting for the health department to complete a second round of testing for patients and residents, according to spokesperson Marcus Young.

In response to the two new positive cases, SFCJL listed a series of actions it is undertaking to prevent any spread of the coronavirus.

The facility, which traces its roots back to 1871 and was for years known as the Jewish Home of San Francisco, said it is screening all patients and residents twice daily for respiratory symptoms. And if a resident or patient does test positive for Covid-19, the facility said it has a trained team of staff members and a designated area for those individuals.

The campus remains under lockdown per city mandates, with all visitors restricted except in end-of-life situations.

Since May 1, all residents and staff at skilled-nursing facilities in San Francisco have been required to undergo universal testing. The first round occurred in late May and, according to officials, turned up zero cases among residents, patients and staff, close to 900 individuals in all.

According to the information released June 22, the SFCJL has admitted 14 patients with Covid-19 into its skilled-nursing facility since mid-April, and all 14 have been cared for and released. The decision to take in patients caused significant concern from relatives with loved ones at the facility.