Bail allowed for Concord man accused of anti-Semitic threats

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday reinstated bail for Ross Farca, the 24-year-old facing felony charges in Contra Costa County after allegedly making anti-Semitic threats online and assembling an illegal assault rifle.

The decision creates an avenue for Farca to get out of custody for the first time since November, when he was arrested on a federal charge for lying to the Army in 2017. On May 28 he was sentenced to time served, and soon after was transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility.

The ruling by Judge David Flinn was concerning to the Anti-Defamation League and to members of the Jewish community, including a security professional who was present in the courtroom in Martinez. The hearing was held using social distancing protocols, and the parties wore masks.

“He can get out. He can go ahead and post bail,” the security professional said nervously on a phone call with J. He asked not to be named for his own safety.

The district attorney’s office in Contra Costa County said it would be fighting the ruling and immediately requested a rehearing for Thursday morning. It was granted, and will be held at 8:45 a.m.

“We are extremely disappointed in Judge Flinn’s ruling,” read a statement Wednesday from public information officer Scott Alonso. “We tried to argue this morning on our motion to revoke or increase Farca’s bail. We were prevented from doing so.”

The regional office of the ADL based in San Francisco also issued a statement to J., arguing that Farca is dangerous and should not be allowed to make bail.

“The criminal complaint and news reporting detail Ross Farca’s alleged violent hatred of Jews,” the statement from regional director Seth Brysk said. “Further, he is charged with threatening to mass murder Jews and having weapons necessary to do so. ADL believes Ross Farca poses a potential threat to the community and should remain in custody pending the outcome of criminal case against him.”

At the hearing, which was made available in an online audio stream, Flinn reinstated bail at $125,000, the same amount set in June, which was posted. To be released now, Farca would have to post that amount a second time.

The decision follows claims by prosecutors and a federal judge that Farca remains a threat to public safety. U.S. Magistrate Sallie Kim refused to allow bail in November after his arrest by U.S. marshals while out on pretrial release, citing “concerning” behavior.

In a detention order signed Nov. 27, Kim pointed to allegations that Farca had been communicating with a “potential mass shooter” on an encrypted messaging platform. Prosecutors later said the person was arrested at a university for illegally possessing a semi-automatic weapon.

In her order, Kim wrote that “no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety” of the community should Farca be released.

Soon after, a Contra Costa County judge, Superior Court Judge Theresa Canepa, issued a “no bail” bench warrant after Farca failed to appear at a December hearing in Martinez. That warrant put Farca back into custody after his federal case resolved last week.

At the hearing Wednesday, Farca’s attorney, Ashley Bargenquast of the private firm Tully & Weiss, argued that Canepa’s bench warrant should be removed. “Obviously Mr. Farca’s failure to appear was due to his in-custody status,” she said. “He did not fail to appear willingly.”

“But in custody he could have contacted his lawyer, could have contacted the court,” replied Flinn, who retired from the bench six years ago but was brought back through a program that allows retired judges to serve temporarily. “It’s an unusual case. We’re talking sort of the apples and oranges here.”

The question of whether to re-establish bail was not at the center of the hearing and it appeared to catch Deputy District Attorney Whitnee Goins off guard. The hearing was held to settle a dispute with the bail bonds company, which put up the $125,000 in June and wanted the court to reconsider how much it was owed.

“I never received any formal papers from defense counsel about whether they wanted to have a bail hearing today,” said Goins. “But if we’re going to have a bail hearing now, we can do that.”

Bargenquast, a young associate who specializes in cannabis law, according to the firm’s website, urged Flinn to void the no-bail bench warrant. She mentioned, among other things, dangerous conditions at the Martinez Detention Facility.

“The most important change of circumstance, the reason that we’re all wearing a mask today, is that there is a pandemic,” Bargenquast said. “Mr. Farca remains in custody, and the more individuals in custody, the higher danger it is to Mr. Farca, and the higher danger it is to individuals in the facility.”

Flinn responded that if Farca can arrange to have the bail paid as he did in June, “as an alternative that would get him out of custody faster.”

A gun violence restraining order remains in effect prohibiting Farca from legally possessing a firearm, and he is not allowed to use a computer without installed monitoring software.

Outside the courthouse, according to the security professional, Goins said, “I did the best I could” and said she would be arguing to revoke bail at the next hearing. The bail hearing was scheduled for June 17 at 8:45 a.m. in Department 31. A live audio stream will be available here.