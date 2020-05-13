Local culinary experts join ‘Great Big Jewish Food Fest’

A free Jewish food festival is being held May 19-28, and everyone is invited. It’s all happening online and will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

“The Great Big Jewish Food Fest” will feature well-known Jewish chefs, cooking workshops, expert panels, happy hours and a Shabbat cook-along, among three dozen events on tap.

Bay Area presenters include Evan Bloom, chef and owner of Wise Sons, on a 5 p.m. PST May 19 panel about the state of the Jewish deli; and Rachel Gross, San Francisco State University assistant professor, who will co-lead a 10 a.m. May 20 discussion called “What We Talk About When We Study Jewish Food” with Jordan Rosenbloom, a Jewish studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A workshop on building community through food will feature Bay Area filmmaker Tiffany Shlain, whose online challah baking workshops have become a popular way to spend a Friday morning; Liz Alpern, founder of Queer Soup Night; and me, founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals. It takes place at 1 p.m. May 22. Jeff and Jodie Morgan, owners of Berkeley’s Covenant Winery, will show viewers how to make two apéritifs in a session at 4:30 p.m. May 26.

The festival was conceived by Jeffrey Yoskowitz, co-author of “The Gefilte Manifesto: New Recipes for Old World Jewish Foods,” with help from Alpern, co-founder of Gefilteria, the Brooklyn-based artisanal gefilte fish company, and Lisa Colton, founder and president of Darim Online, which is producing the festival. It is sponsored by several foundations and has major assistance from OneTable.

Headliners include Michael Solomonov, Joan Nathan, Michael Twitty, Ruth Reichl, Einat Admony, Adeena Sussman and Gail Simmons. Solomonov, Sussman and Admony will do a “cook along with us Shabbat dinner” workshop hosted by Simmons.

Registration is open, and information can be found at jewishfoodfest.org.