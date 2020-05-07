Fresh, creamy hummus at new Hummus Bodega in SF

Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

For those supporting the Israeli kosher bakery Frena during shelter in place, as it makes its deliveries outside of synagogues and Chabad Houses around the Bay Area, now you can get a side of hummus — and a few other things — with your pita.

Hummus Bodega is a new partner at Frena’s Geary Street location in San Francisco, offering kosher hummus and toppings for takeout there, and for delivery on the Frena schedule.

Founder Matan Schejter, who came to the Bay Area from his native Israel some three years ago, was in the retail management business when the coronavirus hit, and suddenly had fewer businesses to manage. He started making hummus from his San Francisco home and selling it to friends.

“Word got around and we blew up on Israeli groups on Facebook,” he said.

He brought on a partner, Din Leib, and realized he should start selling pitas to go with the hummus. That’s when he reached out to Isaac Yosef, a co-owner of Frena.

“We met up and we clicked right away,” said Schejter. “He had the kitchen so we decided to partner up.”

At the restaurant, the hummus will be made fresh for each customer and be served warm; something that’s often missing hereabouts.

Schejter worked in restaurants in Israel, and as a combat soldier in the IDF often had to oversee field kitchens to make sure his unit would be properly fed.

Hummus Bodega’s product is incredibly creamy, and doesn’t contain added garlic or lemon. That’s on purpose, so customers can choose their own taste adventure. Schejter compares his version to vanilla ice cream, and said it can be topped with garlic confit, sautéed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, and other extras soon to be on the menu.

Now on the delivery truck with the Frena goods are Israeli pickles, tahina and a sauce he calls “crazy spicy sauce” that’s even spicier than zhug, the spicy green paste usually found at hummus counters.

“There’s a crazy market for hummus that I feel is untapped,” Schejter said. “It tastes good, it’s healthy, and it’s fresh, and almost no one here makes it fresh.”

Hummus Bodega is at 5549 Geary St., S.F.