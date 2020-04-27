Hotline for home bread makers; kosher takeout and delivery in East Bay

With the rise of bread-baking during shelter-in-place, Jewish baker Nick Beitcher, founder of the popup Midnite Bagel and lead bread baker at Tartine, has started his own home baker hotline. “I’m here to help you up your quarantine sourdough game (bread, pizza, pancakes),” he wrote on Instagram. Beitcher is asking for donations from those he helps and will give the proceeds to charities focused on Covid-19 relief. Email him with your baking questions at homebreadhelper@gmail.com.

Kosher Shabbat dinner is offered for takeout or delivery in Walnut Creek by Congregation B’nai Shalom’s kosher caterer, Mihaela Schiffer of Julia’s Kosher Kitchen. A recent menu featured a Moroccan menu and included such dishes as salmon or chicken with green olives and capers, couscous and roasted Brussels sprouts with carrot and beet salads. Dinner is $30 per person with a minimum order of four. Delivery is an extra $10. Email juliaskosherkitchen@gmail.com or call (925) 395-3897 for more information.