Pomella restaurant opens in Oakland in the middle of pandemic

Despite most restaurants either scaling way back or temporarily closing, a popular Israeli spot on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue has officially returned, with a new name and location. Ba-Bite, owned and run by Israeli chef Mica Talmor from 2015 to 2018, is now Pomella. It is one of three new tenants in the old Chow space, across and down the street from the original location.

The opening had been in the works for many months, and Talmor felt she could start with a limited takeout and delivery menu. “While this isn’t the launch I envisioned, I’m so happy to be able to feed you again,” Talmor wrote to her followers on Instagram.

Staff members are wearing masks and keeping their social distance from each other. They will put orders directly into customers’ cars Thursdays through Saturdays.