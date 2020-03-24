With Passover this year looking very different than any Passover we’ve ever experienced, people who normally go out to a seder at a synagogue or the home of a friend or family member suddenly find themselves in the position of preparing the seder meal themselves for the first time, which may seem like a lot. Others, who usually prepare an extravagant meal for many guests, may not be as excited to prepare the all traditional foods for a solo seder or just the people they live with.

With that in mind, here are a few local chefs and caterers offering take-out or delivery for the seder meal.

Kosher

Heshy Fried of kosher caterer Epic Bites is offering a Passover menu for the first time. His main dishes are sold by the pound, like brisket, grilled chicken, lamb shoulder and brined and slow-poached salmon. His salads include cucumber and dill, beet and orange, and ratatouille. Orders must be placed by noon, March 26. Food can be delivered or picked up at Congregation Beth Jacob in Oakland. Epic Bites is certified kosher by Vaad HaKashrus of Northern California. epicbitescatering.com

Metropolitan Catering is offering dishes like gefilte fish, roast chicken, brisket and matzo ball soup. There is also an option to order all seder plate items. Orders must be in by March 27. Food can be delivered of picked up from Congregation Adath Israel in San Francisco. Metropolitan is certified kosher by Rabbi Joel Landau of Adath Israel. metropolitansfcatering.com

Oakland Kosher Foods has a Passover catering menu, available on request. The store is offering pick-up service for this special menu. Contact the store for details. Oakland Kosher is certified kosher by Vaad HaKashrus of Northern California. oaklandkosherfoods@gmail.com or 510-839-0177

BishulimSF — run by Aliza Grayevsky Somekh, who was featured in this space last fall — is offering the menu she was planning to make for the congregation seder at Oakland’s Congregation Beth Abraham. Foods will be available for pickup or delivery in Oakland. She is cooking out of the Conservative synagogue’s kosher kitchen with no mashgiach present, but all kosher laws are followed with kosher ingredients. The deadline to order is April 1. She’s offering such dishes as Tunisian fish patties in red sauce, chopped liver and mains of chicken or beef stew with sweet potatoes and vegetables. passover.bishulimsf.com

Afikomen Judaica is offering online ordering for Passover seder foods and items with curbside pickup at its Berkeley store afikomen.com.

Covenant, Berkeley’s kosher winery, is offering curbside pickup April 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Orders must be placed by March 28. covenantwines.com

Several Chabad locations are offering “seder-to-go” packages with the essential Passover foods. Contact one near you to see if this is available

Not kosher

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen’s Passover menu is available April 7-16. They offer everything from the charoset and horseradish to gefilte fish, matzo ball soup and brisket. They recommend ordering two days before you want to pick it up from their 24th Street location in San Francisco. wisesonsdeli.com

Market Hall Foods and Saul’s Deli have both been selling Passover foods for years in the East Bay. Neither deliver, but both offer all the seder plate fixings.

Saul’s has house-made matzah, as well as a braised tzimmes brisket and almond coconut cake. Saul’s orders must be picked up between April 7 and 16, and must be ordered 24 hours in advance of pickup. Here’s the order form.

Market Hall’s Passover foods are available April 6-April 9 and must be ordered by noon on April 4 to be picked up April 6, and by 12 p.m. on April 5 to be picked up April 7-9. (A closer look at Market Hall’s Passover operation was in this column last week.) Its main dishes include brisket and braised spring chicken with artichokes. rockridgemarkethall.com

New to the lineup this year is Napa-based caterer Itamar Abramovitch, whose Israeli pop-up Balagan was featured in this space last year. He’s offering an all-inclusive seder meal with gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, brisket and confit potatoes that can be delivered anywhere in the Bay Area on April 7; orders must be in by April 5. blossomcatering.com