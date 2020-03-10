San Francisco Israeli-Jewish joint AL’s Deli closes

AL’s Deli, the Israeli-Jewish Mission District restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Aaron London, has closed after eight months in business, Eater reported.

The fast-casual restaurant opened last July and featured London’s inventive, whimsical spins on Jewish favorites, such as stuffed latkes and a corn dog–falafel hybrid, with amba, the Israeli pickled mango sauce, made from local peaches rather than mangoes. The concept was part Jewish deli, part Israeli street food. London had visited Israel on a research trip, which influenced the menu.

While the restaurant had its regulars, it did the lion’s share of its business in corporate catering. With the coronavirus scare and tech employees working from home, all of those orders dried up.

Last fall, London told J., “This is the food I’ve been wanting to do for three years, and this is when it finally happened. Israeli food is the hot thing now, but it’s a coincidence and good timing. I found the right place and way to express it, and here we are.”

London is returning to focus his energies on his nearby AL’s Place, named best new restaurant in the country by Bon Appétit magazine in 2015.