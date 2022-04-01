Lifecycles for the week of April 1, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Armstrong Braverman

Son of Gedalia Braverman, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ella Braverman

Daughter of Gedalia Braverman, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jake Cooperberg

Son of Jacqueline Dolev and Matt Cooperberg, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ethan Samuel Estep

Son of Anne and Nate Estep, Saturday, April 2, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Rebecca Flanagan

Daughter of Madeline and Robert Flanagan, Saturday, April 9, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Teigan Hellman

Son of Lisa Miller and Andy Hellman, Thursday, April 14, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Moses Kletter

Son of Evan and Alicia Kletter, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Lauryn Mencher

Daughter of Eve Mencher and Daniel Mencher, Saturday, April 2, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Elle Reisman

Daughter of Tracy Shapiro and Shane Reisman, Saturday, April 9, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Aliya Golda Schorr

Daughter of Michelle and Dave Schorr, Saturday, April 9, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Isabella Serling

Daughter of Flavia Naves and Brad Serling, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Logan Tuman

Son of Michele and Seth Tuman, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Oz Wedeking

Son of Iris and Todd Wedeking, Saturday, April 2, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Megan Yoder

Daughter of Anat and Michael Yoder, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.