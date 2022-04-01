a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycles for the week of April 1, 2022

By J. Staff | April 1, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Armstrong Braverman
Son of Gedalia Braverman, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ella Braverman
Daughter of Gedalia Braverman, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jake Cooperberg
Son of Jacqueline Dolev and Matt Cooperberg, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ethan Samuel Estep
Son of Anne and Nate Estep, Saturday, April 2, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Rebecca Flanagan
Daughter of Madeline and Robert Flanagan, Saturday, April 9, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Teigan Hellman
Son of Lisa Miller and Andy Hellman, Thursday, April 14, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Moses Kletter
Son of Evan and Alicia Kletter, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Lauryn Mencher
Daughter of Eve Mencher and Daniel Mencher, Saturday, April 2, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Elle Reisman
Daughter of Tracy Shapiro and Shane Reisman, Saturday, April 9, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Aliya Golda Schorr
Daughter of Michelle and Dave Schorr, Saturday, April 9, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Isabella Serling
Daughter of Flavia Naves and Brad Serling, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Logan Tuman
Son of Michele and Seth Tuman, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Oz Wedeking
Son of Iris and Todd Wedeking, Saturday, April 2, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Megan Yoder
Daughter of Anat and Michael Yoder, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

J. Staff