Honors, comings & goings, opportunities — March 2022

Honors

The Tramiel family of Palo Alto was honored March 30 at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2022 Western Region Tribute event. The late Jack and Helen Tramiel were Holocaust survivors who were part of the museum’s Founders Society. Their children, including son Sam Tramiel and his wife, Tzipi Tramiel, have carried on their legacy, staying active with the museum and getting involved with the Jewish communities in the many places they have lived (including Toronto, Hong Kong, Japan and now Palo Alto). Sam has held executive positions at Commodore and Atari and is currently a partner in Tramiel Capital.

The new cookbook by our very own recipe columnist Faith Kramer, “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Kitchen,” has been recognized by the PubWest Book Design Awards, which consider elements of design, photography and production. “52 Shabbats” tied for a silver award in the cookbook category with “Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook.”

Rabbi-Cantor Elana Rosen-Brown of Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael has been selected for the Rukin Rabbinic Fellowship, run by 18Doors, an organization that provides resources for interfaith families. Rosen-Brown and 14 other rabbis from around the country have begun attending a series of workshops and professional development events that will help them “deepen their practice of working with Jewish interfaith couples and parents of young children,” according to the organization.

Comings & Goings

Zachary Libow is the new office and circulation manager for J. The Jewish News of Northern California. He has a master’s degree in international peace and conflict resolution from American University in Washington, D.C., and has worked as a community organizer for the Democratic Majority for Israel and as an intern for the International Peace and Security Institute.

And Carrie Rice is J.’s new development associate. She has worked in a variety of roles for Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco and as a consultant for nonprofits. She has a master’s degree in public policy and women’s studies from George Washington University, also in Washington, D.C.

The JCC of San Francisco announced two new executives. Larissa Siegel Solomon is the new chief development officer and Katie Quinn is the new chief program officer for family life. “Solomon and Quinn both bring a proven track record of leadership and strategic thinking for Bay Area Jewish organizations to their new roles at the JCCSF,” the center said in a press release. “Solomon will spearhead the JCCSF’s fundraising efforts, which enable a sustainable resource for the JCCSF’s dynamic community programming, while providing opportunities for growth. [In her new role], Quinn leads the JCCSF’s programs and experiences for kids as young as 6 months, all the way through high school.” Solomon, a fifth-generation Bay Area native, recently served as Western region associate director for American Jewish World Service. Quinn was the CEO of The Kitchen, an independent synagogue in San Francisco, and before that was a Camp Tawonga associate director.

Maharat Victoria Sutton will leave Congregation Beth Israel in Berkeley in July after eight years as the Modern Orthodox synagogue’s director of education and community engagement. Her contributions will be celebrated at Beth Israel’s annual gala, May 29. Sutton, who was ordained as a maharat (liberal Orthodox female clergy), was the first woman to serve in a clergy role at an Orthodox synagogue in the Bay Area. “Maharat Sutton’s work has made it clear to us the critical role that female clergy can play in the leadership of CBI, and has given us a taste of how much can be done to expand and enrich our programming,” Rabbi Yonatan Cohen and synagogue president Daniel Magid wrote in an email announcing her departure. Added Sutton: “​​It is with a mix of sadness, anticipation and a deep sense of fulfillment that I move on in my professional journey this summer. Although I don’t know what comes next, I will carry the relationships and deep connections made over these eight years at Beth Israel with me always.”

Noach Lawrence will be the next assistant rabbi at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette, following his rabbinic ordination at the New York campus of Hebrew Union College this spring. The rabbinate is a second career for Lawrence, who also has a J.D. degree from NYU School of Law. He first worked in politics, including the Israeli Supreme Court and U.S. Senate. “Bringing a Jewish voice to society’s broader conversations is a passion of Rabbi Lawrence’s,” according to a release from Temple Isaiah. “His writing can be found in CNN Opinion, Newsweek and the online interfaith publication Patheos.” Lawrence is scheduled to start at Temple Isaiah on July 1, along with his fiancee, Dr. Katherine Roza, a geriatric and palliative care doctor.

Steve Brown has been promoted to the role of senior director of gift planning and endowments at the S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation. He will work with major donors on planning gifts and will oversee more than 400 endowment funds that benefit Federation programs and a variety of local Jewish organizations. Brown came to Federation as part of the merger of the S.F.-based Federation and the Jewish Federation of the East Bay.

Laura Schiff is the new engagement manager at the Osher Marin JCC in San Rafael. She was previously the assistant director of the NuRoots Fellowship at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. Schiff lives in Petaluma with her husband and kitten.

Paige Lincenberg of Mendocino is one of two inaugural rabbinic interns for Shefa, the Bay Area–based Jewish psychedelics organization founded by Rabbi Zac Kamenetz. She is a fifth-year rabbinical student at Aleph, the Jewish Renewal movement’s rabbinic ordination program, and also is working to complete Aleph’s Earth-Based Judaism certification. Lincenberg regularly leads services for East Bay–based Wilderness Torah, Kol HaEmek in Mendocino and the Mendocino Coast Jewish Community.

JCC East Bay has three new board members. Josh Langenthal, a former chair of the board, serves on a number of Jewish boards and is a hedge fund investor and managing partner at the Batchery. Michael Zatkin, who manages commercial real estate and practices business law, attended the JCC’s day camp as a toddler and now sends his own kids to JCC programs. And Midori Antebi, who was born and raised in Japan and has worked with Peace Corps volunteers in Southeast Asia, has previously held leadership positions at the East Bay Federation and Contra Costa Jewish Day School.

Matthew Nouriel of Los Angeles is the new program coordinator of the Bay Area-based JIMENA — Jews Indigenous to North Africa and the Middle East. Nouriel is a “content creator and digital activist of Iranian Jewish descent,” according to an email to the JIMENA community. They have previously worked with JDC Entwine, JQ International, the Tel Aviv Institute and others.

JIMENA also has five new board members: Adi Horn of San Carlos is manager of digital experiences at Apple and has mixed Ashkenazi and Moroccan Jewish heritage; Paul Geduldig is CEO at the JCCSF and previously served at the Peninsula JCC and Temple Sinai in Oakland; Nadav Baiati is the executive director of cybersecurity solutions at Lenovo and is involved in the Israeli venture capital community; Sia Kordestani is the West Coast director of Friends of the European Leadership Network, which works to strengthen Europe-Israel relations, and previously worked for American Jewish Committee and as a congressional staffer; and Vicky Tsur of Mountain View, born and raised in London by Bahraini parents, is a Jewish studies teacher at Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School and learning-and-prayer coordinator at Congregation Etz Chayim, both in Palo Alto.

Three new members have been elected to Sinai Memorial Chapel’s board: Darren Kottle, Yael Biederman Galinson and Marc Roth. The organization also has a new president, Harmon Schragge (who is also a member of J.’s board), and a new treasurer, Joan Laguatan.

Opportunities

The Urban Adamah Fellowship is now accepting applications for its fall 2022 session, which runs Sept. 19 to Nov. 20. The two-month residential program for adults ages 21 to 30 focuses on organic farming and Jewish learning at the urban farm in Berkeley. Sign up at urbanadamah.org/fellowship.