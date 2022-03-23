The scene of a car ramming and stabbing attack outside a shopping center in Beersheba, Israel, March 22, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Flash90) News Israel Assailant kills 4 in stabbing attack in Beersheba, Israel Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ron Kampeas, JTA | March 23, 2022 An assailant killed four people at a shopping mall in Beersheba, Israel, on Tuesday, in what Israeli authorities are describing as a terrorist attack. The man injured at least one other person in the attack in the southern city on Tuesday, Israeli reports said. The attacker hit a cyclist with his car, killing the cyclist, then exited his car at the mall and stabbed three people to death before being shot to death by a bus driver. The dead included three women and a man. Police are searching for a suspected second assailant. Kann News, a government-run news station, said the attacker was an Israeli citizen and a Bedouin. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups praised the attack but did not directly claim responsibility. Kann reported that there have been repeated calls by Islamist terrorist groups for knifing attacks on Israeli citizens in recent weeks. The Jerusalem Post reported that this was the third stabbing attack in Israel in a week. 📹 فيديو متداول لمنفذ العملية في مدينة بئر السبع بالنقب المحتل pic.twitter.com/kEZJTCvJ0M — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) March 22, 2022 Ron Kampeas JTA D.C. bureau chief JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Local Voice How do you know if it’s anti-Israel or antisemitic? Politics Ketanji Brown Jackson on a Black-Jewish civil rights alliance Small Bites ‘Jew-ish’ deli opens in Napa; Local boy gets big post at Bon Appetit Opinion AIPAC’s far-right endorsements don't speak for American Jews Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up