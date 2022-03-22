Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

Loveski Deli, a new “Jew-ish” deli concept, opened in Napa’s Oxbow Market in Napa on March 22. Given that its owner is Christopher Kostow, the chef from the Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood, and his wife Martina Kostow, this opening has been followed with great anticipation. Loveski is at the Oxbow Public Market, 610 1st St., in Napa and is open daily at 8 a.m. And yes, they are making their own bagels. Stay tuned for a more complete report on it in this space soon.

One of the most influential positions in food media in the country has just been given to a 24-year-old Jewish man from Oakland. He’s also a Tehiyah Day School alum. Elazar Sontag is Bon Appetit’s new restaurant editor. We first covered Sontag in this column in 2016, when at age 17, he and his friend Anya Ku created “Flavors of Oakland,” a cookbook featuring diverse Oakland residents sharing family recipes. A launch party for the book was held at the JCC East Bay, with this columnist interviewing Sontag and Ku. Sontag grew up attending Coastside Jewish Community and interned at some of Oakland’s best restaurants when he was still in high school. For the past few years, he’s been working for Eater, and has developed a specialty in queer food culture. To read some of his work, visit his web site, elazarsontag.com. Mazel tov to Elazar!

For those who wonder about beloved cookbook authors and where they cook and test their recipes, the recent sale of Mollie Katzen‘s home of around 40 years in Kensington in Contra Costa County provided the opportunity to take a look inside. Because of the sale, it’s possible to have a look at the kitchen where she tested recipes, the gardens where she grew her own fruits and vegetables and the writer’s studio, where she wrote many cookbooks, including her acclaimed “Moosewood Cookbook.” Apparently, she used her earnings from one of the best-selling cookbooks of all time to buy the house in 1983 for $250,000, according to the web site Food52.com. Last month, it was listed for $1.95 million and sold for over $3.3 million.