Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 18, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Hannah Baum

Daughter of Heather Gaillard and Benjamin Baum, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Aaron Bergman

Son of Julia and Adam Bergman, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Caden Bernstein-Lawler

Son of Lissa Bernstein-Lawler and Mark Lawler, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Shane Cessna

Son of Bari and Sean Cessna, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eliana Feldhammer

Daughter of Jayme and Todd Feldhammer, Saturday, March 19, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Matthew Gambarin

Son of Yelena and Sam Gambarin, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Jack Hilleboe

Son of Debra and Scott Hilleboe, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Nathan Koplowicz

Son of Jordan and Yelena Koplowicz, Saturday, March 12, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Makoto Kuniyoshi Mincha

Son of Fiona and Jeremy Kuniyoshi, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Joshua Melamed Son of Victoria Melamed and Steve Melamed, Saturday, March 19, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Matan Radwin

Son of Kara Vuicich and David Radwin, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

Hava Dov Rossiter

Daughter of Ruth Ann Binder and Matt Rossiter, Saturday, March 26, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jordyn Rose Sawle

Daughter of Jennifer and Bruce Sawle, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Hayden Pierce Sawle

Son of Jennifer and Bruce Sawle, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Sophia Schwartz

Daughter of Cathy and Brian Schwartz, Saturday, March 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Eva Thayer

Daughter of Yanina and Brad Thayer, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Josephine Wettan

Daughter of Keeley and Howard Wettan, Saturday, March 26, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.