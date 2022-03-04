Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 4, 2022

Engagements

Rebecca “Becca” Siegel of Mountain View, California and Jonathan Singer of Portland, Oregon, were engaged to be married on Feb. 12. The couple happily got engaged when Singer proposed while they were on vacation together in Carmel, California.

Siegel, a graduate of the University of Washington, is a senior program manager in diversity, equity and inclusion at a major tech company, and serves as a member of the Young Adult Leadership Committee at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Singer, a Berkeley Law and Pomona College graduate, is a fifth-generation Oregonian who runs his own commercial real estate law firm. He is the chair-elect of the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation and secretary of Portland Jewish Academy and the Mittleman Jewish Community Center.

Siegel is the daughter of Caryn and Mark Siegel of Redwood City and granddaughter of Joyce (z”l) and Arthur (z”l) Joseph of Teaneck, New Jersey, and Carol (z”l) and Daniel (z”l) Siegel of Pasadena, California. Singer is the son of Peter Singer and Sharon Stern, and grandson of Jerry (z”l) and Helen Stern and Anne (z”l) and David (z”l) Singer, all of Portland.

The couple met on Lox Club, a Jewish dating app — it didn’t hurt that his rescue dog is named Bagel and her rescue cat is named Izzy, after Palo Alto’s best bagel shop.

Births

Jill Hersh and John O’Connor are delighted to announce that their daughter, Elizabeth Burger, gave birth on Jan. 29 to Noa Louise Burger, 8½ pounds and nearly 21 inches.

B’nai mitzvahs

Helena Burnam

Daughter of Jennifer Greenfield and Josh Burnam, Saturday, March 12, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Trixie Coplon

Daughter of Erika and Dovid Coplon, Saturday, March 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Max Eisenberg

Son of Dr. Melinda Aquino and Jeff Eisenberg, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Adeline Evans

Daughter of Angela and Justin Evans, Saturday, March 12, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ella Greenfield

Daughter of Marci and Joshua Greenfield, Saturday, March 12, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Laila Herstein

Daughter of Katharine Herstein and Jonathan Herstein, Saturday, March 12, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Sevan Tal Randell

Son of Leora Hahn and Jason Randell, Saturday, March 5, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Raya Sapiro

Daughter of Jean and Brent Sapiro, Saturday, March 19, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Olivia Taylor

Daughter of Katie and Brian Taylor, Saturday, March 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Julian Zerbib

Son of Cyndi Davis and Andre Zerbib, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Sasha Zinn

Daughter of Cindy and Matt Zinn, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.