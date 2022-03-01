Ways to help Jews in Ukraine

Looking for ways to help Ukrainian Jews? Here is a list of organizations that are assisting them or collecting money for nonprofits on the ground.

Bay Area organizations

Jewish Family and Children’s Services of San Francisco is raising money for Ukraine, and officials say 100 percent of donations will go to direct humanitarian aid in cooperation with agencies working on the ground there.

Jewish Family & Community Services East Bay is working to prepare for possible refugee resettlement, while supporting older members of the community from the former Soviet Union for whom this latest invasion is traumatizing.

The S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation, in partnership with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, is raising money that officials say will go to providing welfare services in Ukraine, help Ukraine’s Jews make aliyah, assist refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries and purchase satellite phones.

National and international agencies

HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, is an American Jewish nonprofit that assists refugees around the world. It has a mission on the ground currently in Moldova, and is sending money to Jewish organizations in the countries that have been accepting Ukrainian refugees, as well as to their partner organization within Ukraine.

ORT has five schools and two affiliated schools in Ukraine serving more than 8,000 students. With those schools closed, the 142-year-old international education network has set up an emergency fund focusing on providing food and emergency supplies.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is a leading Jewish humanitarian organization that already has been providing services in Ukraine, at more than 1,000 locations, for an estimated 40,000 elderly Jews and 2,500 poor Jewish children and their families. Now JDC is busy raising funds for Ukraine emergency relief efforts.

Project Kesher supports Jewish women and girls in Eastern European countries, and is fundraising for those in Ukraine and those seeking to flee cities under attack.

The Survivor Mitzvah Project provides emergency aid to Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe living in poverty.

The Jewish Agency for Israel announced it has opened six aliyah processing stations along Ukrainian border crossings with Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

Jewish religious organizations

The World Union for Progressive Judaism is seeking donations.

The Orthodox Union has set up a donation site.

Chabad-Lubavitch has established a relief fund and a $1 million RaiseThon campaign.