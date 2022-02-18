Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Feb. 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | February 18, 2022 <B’nai Mitzvahs Ione Cohen Daughter of Nancy Keizer and Dan Cohen, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Oren Fox Son of Adeelee and Alex Fox, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Laila Hochschild Daughter of Jennifer and Leonard Hochschild, Saturday, March 5, Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Joshua Jacob Son of Lisa Rose and Max Jacob, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Claire Kornberg Daughter of Susan and Joel Kornberg, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Benjamin Garrett Moyle Benjamin Garrett Moyle Son of Elizabeth and Shawn Moyle, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Arielle Radinsky Daughter of Viktoriya Lebedeva and Iliya Radinsky, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Zachary Robinson Son of Tami Welch-Robinson and Rob Robinson, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Jennifer Ross Daughter of Susan Runyan and Douglas Ross, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Maddox Wickman Daughter of Andi and Charles Wickman, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Sasha Zinn Daughter of Matt and Cindy Zinn, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. J. Staff Also On J. Torah Does your story of yourself help or hinder you? U.S. JFNA removes gun control and LGBTQ advocacy from priority list Art Artistic mother and daughter pass pandemic days creating mini-murals First Person A search for myself in our archives kicks up the Jewish dust Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up