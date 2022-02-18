a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycle announcements for the week of Feb. 18, 2022

By J. Staff | February 18, 2022

<B’nai Mitzvahs

Ione Cohen
Daughter of Nancy Keizer and Dan Cohen, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Oren Fox
Son of Adeelee and Alex Fox, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Laila Hochschild
Daughter of Jennifer and Leonard Hochschild, Saturday, March 5, Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Jacob
Son of Lisa Rose and Max Jacob, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Claire Kornberg
Daughter of Susan and Joel Kornberg, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Benjamin Garrett Moyle
Benjamin Garrett Moyle

Benjamin Garrett Moyle
Son of Elizabeth and Shawn Moyle, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Arielle Radinsky
Daughter of Viktoriya Lebedeva and Iliya Radinsky, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah  in Walnut Creek.

Zachary Robinson
Son of Tami Welch-Robinson and Rob Robinson, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Jennifer Ross
Daughter of Susan Runyan and Douglas Ross, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Maddox Wickman
Daughter of Andi and Charles Wickman, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sasha Zinn
Daughter of Matt and Cindy Zinn, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

J. Staff