Lifecycle announcements for the week of Feb. 18, 2022

<B’nai Mitzvahs

Ione Cohen

Daughter of Nancy Keizer and Dan Cohen, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Oren Fox

Son of Adeelee and Alex Fox, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Laila Hochschild

Daughter of Jennifer and Leonard Hochschild, Saturday, March 5, Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Jacob

Son of Lisa Rose and Max Jacob, Saturday, March 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Claire Kornberg

Daughter of Susan and Joel Kornberg, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Benjamin Garrett Moyle

Son of Elizabeth and Shawn Moyle, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Arielle Radinsky

Daughter of Viktoriya Lebedeva and Iliya Radinsky, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Zachary Robinson

Son of Tami Welch-Robinson and Rob Robinson, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Jennifer Ross

Daughter of Susan Runyan and Douglas Ross, Saturday, March 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Maddox Wickman

Daughter of Andi and Charles Wickman, Saturday, Feb. 26, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sasha Zinn

Daughter of Matt and Cindy Zinn, Saturday, March 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.