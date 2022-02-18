Death announcements for the week of Feb. 18, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Harry A. Battat

June 3, 1935–Feb. 4, 2022

Harry A. Battat passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco after a heroic battle with cancer and Covid. Harry was born June 3, 1935, and grew up in San Francisco. He attended George Washington High School, where he was president of his senior class, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in physics from the University of California at Berkeley.

Harry joined his father’s business, the Liberty Gold Fruit Company, along with his two brothers, Frank and Ralph. He loved working with his family and growing the LIGO brand into a major global powerhouse for canned fish, fruits and vegetables all over the world. He was still engaged in the business, even while convalescing.

Harry was deeply devoted to his wife, Patty, the love of his life. Having met on a blind date in college, the two were inseparable during 62 years of marriage. They spent weekends at their home in the Napa Valley. They traveled the world together, especially to Europe, which they visited every year until Patty’s death in 2019.

Harry was a passionate fan of San Francisco sports teams, especially the Giants. He enjoyed nothing more than to watch a game, where he was always quick to declare defeat only to witness later victory and be delighted with the seemingly improbable win.

Harry was a devoted father and avid supporter of his sons Tommy, who died in 2013, (Jennifer) and Randy (Chris) Battat, and grandfather, “Graddy,” to Scott, Ali, Jared and Lily Battat.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (sfcjl.org).

Sinai SF

Ida Charlip

Oct. 10, 1927–Jan. 20, 2022

From an early age, Ida was always an integral member of her family circle and community. That tradition continued throughout her 94 years. Born into the thriving Jewish community of Oak Street in San Francisco, she along with her brother, Maury, were raised by Russian immigrants, Joe and Dora Flantzman. As a child “Chaileh” spent much of her time with family elders, where she learned the ways of the old world, family, community, tzedakah, Jewish traditions and Yiddish. Those values learned in her youth lasted throughout her lifetime and were shared with all that knew her.

While attending Washington High School, she was the first violinist in the school orchestra and was a charter member of Beta Tau sorority, where she met many of her lifelong friends. Gifted in her ability to cultivate relationships, she remained close with those friends and their families her entire life. She attended City College of San Francisco for two years. During that time, she met Sid Charlip at the local synagogue and they were later married in 1948.

The couple lived in San Francisco, started a family and soon moved to Daly City, where they began to raise their three children: Arlyne, Deborah and Steve. In the early ’60s, Ida and Sid found their dream home in the Baywood area of San Mateo. It was then that Ida continued with her goal to create a beautiful and special household. That home soon became the backdrop and focal point for decades of family gatherings, events and holiday celebrations. It was Ida’s wish to live out her years in that house, and she did until her passing.

The family joined Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame, where Ida was active in their women’s sisterhood. Ida was very involved with her community and in the late ’70s and early ’80s; she volunteered for Planned Parenthood, where she counseled young women. Also during that time, she taught English to Russian immigrants and sponsored members of her family to immigrate from Moscow to the Bay Area.

In 1965, Ida co-founded Dataprint Corporation with her husband. The business thrived for many years, and when Sid passed away in 1979, Ida stepped in to run the company for another 35 years until she was 88 years old. Over the years, all three children (and grandchildren) would help in supporting the business.

Once her four grandchildren (Seth, Jules, Daniel and Marielle) were born, much of Ida’s focus was on developing very close bonds with each of them. Family gatherings at the house, as well as trips to many destinations including France, Italy and Israel, became yearly events, further strengthening the family bonds. Ida was the family archivist. She captured and archived all family moments, travel and events in photographs. For decades, whenever family or friends gathered, she’d insist on taking group pictures to capture the time spent together. It was during this time that she earned the nickname “Mrs. Kodak.” Over the years she lovingly cataloged and archived all the pictures she took into 45 full-size photo albums.

She most enjoyed having her family around her, spending time in her home and keeping up on news and politics. With an active and keen intellect, Ida enjoyed staying up on current events and engaging in dialogue on political and social issues. She was known, and greatly appreciated, for her curiosity and genuine interest in people and always took the time to know what was happening in the lives of each member of her family and large circle of friends. She lived a long and active life in which she touched the hearts of many people, creating an impact on their lives.

The Charlip family would like to thank Ida’s loving caregivers Amie and Sharo and those who sent their thoughts and blessings to Ida before her passing. A private burial service was held at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma, where Ida was laid to rest alongside her husband, Sid.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the organization of one’s choice.

Sinai SF

Gilbert P. Gradinger

Oct. 5, 1930–Jan. 28, 2022

Dr. Gilbert Paul Gradinger was a beautiful man, inside and out. He died peacefully at his home on Jan. 28, 2022. Though he suffered a stroke seven years earlier, his spirit remained and he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until the very end.

Gil was born on Oct. 5, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa to Leo and Thelma Gradinger. He had a happy childhood surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, his older sister (Elaine) and the local Jewish community. Leo died at the age of 46 when Gil was only 16. Thankfully, Thelma was a strong, capable woman who successfully raised her two children.

Gil attended college at Northwestern University. After two years of excessive fun, Gil decided to transfer to Washington University so he could get serious about his studies. After graduation, he stayed for another four years to attend medical school. One spring vacation, he was offered the job of lifeguard for the AEPi sorority national convention in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. It was there that he met the woman he would love for the rest of his life, Sally Ann Levit. When Gil went to meet Sally’s family in Piedmont, California, Sally’s 15-year-old sister, Rhoda, thought he was Rock Hudson walking up the driveway. And so began a long and happy relationship between Gil and his in-laws, Pearl and Al Levit, and his sister-in-law, Rhoda Wolfe.

While in medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, Gil and Sally’s daughters, Lori and Jodi, were born 13 months apart. After medical school, Gil opted for a warmer climate and Sally got to return to her beloved California, where Gil did his surgery and plastic surgery residencies at University of California San Francisco (UCSF). After Gil’s training, he had two years in the military to complete and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. During this time, Gil, Sally, and their now four children (son Leo was born in 1958 and son Jeff was born in 1961), lived in Green Valley on the 16th fairway of the local golf course. With their family in tow, Gil and Sally made their last move to San Mateo, California in 1963 so Gil could join the practice of Dr. Raymond Kauffman.

Gil’s career as a plastic surgeon was exceptional. He was a teacher, mentor, book and article writer, exam proctor and presenter at conferences and meetings. He was admired and respected both locally and internationally, and most importantly, he loved his work until the day he retired in December 1999 just shy of his 70th birthday.

In retirement, Gil enjoyed woodworking, golfing, skiing, traveling with Sally, reading and puttering around the house. By this time, Sally and Gil had 12 grandchildren (Joey z’l 1995) and their greatest accomplishment was unfolding as they created a unique relationship with each of their grandchildren by, among other things, taking them on annual ski trips to Tahoe and visiting the out-of-town kids regularly. The role “Papa” played in the lives of each of his grandchildren cannot be overstated. To this day, it is not uncommon to hear a grandchild ask, “what would Papa do?” when faced with a dilemma or decision.

Gil had a stroke on Jan. 2, 2015. While it greatly affected his physical mobility, he pursued every available avenue of rehabilitation and allowed his brilliant and loving caregiver, Talia, to take care of him morning and night. His children, grandchildren, family and friends visited often. With the daily assistance of Sally and son Jeff, Gil remained in his home of 59 years until he passed away. He remained engaged with family, friends and the 49ers, and continued to be a gentleman and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather until the end of his life. He will be missed and remembered by so many.

Gil is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Dorfman, his father, Leo Gradinger, his sister, Elaine Crystal, and his grandson, Joseph Wes.

He is survived by his children: Lori Gradinger and her wife, Ann Marie Smith; Jodi Gradinger-Wes and her husband, Robin; Leo Gradinger and his wife, Melanie; Jeff Gradinger and his ex-wife, Mary. Eleven grandchildren: David Wes and his wife, Peri; Nicholas Gradinger; Rachel Groshong and her husband, Ryan; Zoe Alexander and her husband, Silas; Sam Dunnington and his wife, Hailey; Max Gradinger; Dr. Ari Wes and his partner, Leah Zuroff; Alex Gradinger; Lucy Gradinger and her fiancé, Alex Grieve; Gus Gradinger and his fiancé, Annie Sullivan; Lucas Gradinger. Four great-grandchildren: Dylan Wes, Logan Wes, Miles Wes and Chase Dunnington. Sister and brother-in-law, Rhoda and Sheldon Wolfe; nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of good friends.

A private burial took place on Feb. 3, 2022.

Gifts in Dr. Gilbert Gradinger’s name can be made to Peninsula Temple Beth El, San Mateo, California.

Sinai SF

Richard Greenberg

Oct. 11, 1924–Jan. 31, 2022

Richard (“Dick”) Greenberg died peacefully and comfortably in hospice care at Rhoda Goldman Plaza in San Francisco on Jan. 31, 2022. He was 97.

Richard was born on Oct. 11, 1924 in Stockton, California, to Fredrick and Genevieve Greenberg, and grew up with his older sister Phyllis just a short bike ride from the San Joaquin river. He attended UC Berkeley, but World War II intervened, and he entered medical school at the University of Nebraska as an Ensign in the Navy V12 program. When the war ended, he transferred to UC San Francisco to finish medical school and to complete a residency at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Institute.

Richard then served in the Korean War, this time as a Captain in the Air Force Medical Corps. After the war, he began his advanced training at the SF Psychoanalytic Institute.

On an icy night during an impromptu road trip back east on a winter break from medical school, Richard had a serious car accident. Laid up for weeks in a Cleveland hospital, he was captivated by his intelligent, outgoing and beautiful occupational therapist, Hannah Spiro. They bonded over a shared love of books, starting with Norman Mailer’s “The Naked and the Dead.” Only a year later, after a wedding in Cleveland, Hannah joined Richard in San Francisco to begin their new life together and start a family.

Richard was a skillful therapist: he was valued by his patients for guiding them to more fulfilling lives, and respected by his colleagues for his penetrating and subtle insights. He rose to become Chair of the prestigious Committee on Membership of the American Psychoanalytic Association; was an active member of both the SF Psychoanalytic Institute and the Center for Advanced Psychoanalytic Studies in Princeton; and for many years was a clinical professor and admissions committee member at UCSF.

Richard was a life-long mentor, confidant, advisor and source of emotional support to the extended Greenberg and Spiro families, to his many friends, and to his children’s friends. He was immensely proud of the family’s adventures and accomplishments, and a rock of stability and wisdom when there were setbacks.

But his life was more than sober counsel. He was an avid gourmet and wine lover, a founding member of the SF chapter of the International Food & Wine Society. He and Hannah spent many a summer dining their way through many of the Michelin-starred restaurants of France. An enthusiastic, if not exceptional, doubles tennis player, he and three Cal classmates (the self-proclaimed “Tennis Chefs”) treated their wives once every summer to a multi-course gourmet dinner, often at his and Hannah’s magical home on the Belvedere lagoon.

Richard had one weakness; a passion for sporty, esoteric, and woefully impractical cars. His Jenson-Healey, Fiat 124, and Rover 2000 all shared the distinction of being in the shop as much as they were on the road.

Richard was predeceased by his wife Hannah and their youngest son Jonathan. He is survived by his sons David (Jayne) in Phoenix and Donald (Lisbeth) in San Francisco; grandchildren Jesse (Olga), Genevieve (Joseph), Jamie, Liza (Kai), and Jake; great-grandchildren Rhys, Evan, Eli, and Eva; and daughters-in-law Robin Sandenburgh and Ellen Weiss.

A family memorial will be held in July at the Mt Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael. Donations may be made to Earthjustice, 50 California St., Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94111.

Beverly Konkoff

Jan. 1, 1935–Jan. 24, 2022

Beverly A. Konkoff, 87, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2022, in Carmichael, CA. She was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in San Francisco, the daughter of Martin and Lena Aizenberg.

Beverly graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1953, and spent a brief time at UC Berkeley before beginning a successful retail career as a buyer and manager. She continued at the American Cancer Society, opening and managing many Discovery Shops.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Stephen Aizenberg and her second husband, Dr. Herbert Konkoff.

Beverly is survived by her children Mitchell (Teri) Ostwald, Karen Soskin and Gregory (Deborah) Ostwald; grandchildren Sarah (Jaime) Feldman, Rachel Ostwald, Shelby (David) Stormzand, Aaron Soskin, Kayla Soskin and Arianna Ostwald; and great grandson Jack Morris Feldman.

She is also survived by her sister Carol Loew, first husband Thomas Ostwald, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Beverly was involved in many organizations, including the Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco, ORT, Hadassah, singing in the synagogue choir and enjoyed her time performing at the Hillbarn Theatre in Foster City.

Services took place at the Home of Peace in Colma on Jan. 27, 2022. Those who wish to remember Beverly may contribute to the American Cancer Society in her memory.

Sinai SF

Dorothy Elaine Marder

Sept. 8, 1925–Jan. 31, 2022

Dorothy Elaine Marder passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022. A private ceremony was held on Feb. 4 at Hills of Eternity in Colma.

Dorothy was born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1925 to Shirley and Sol Tenser. Her parents owned a chain of family shoe stores in New Jersey. Shirley also worked alongside Sol in the stores. Dorothy and her brother Mark grew up in the north New Jersey town of Long Branch.

While a student at Temple University she met Irving Marder at a USO party. She married Irving in 1946 and moved to San Francisco to continue college at UC Berkeley. They graduated together in 1948 — she with a BS in Marketing and he as a Doctor of Optometry. Irving practiced in downtown San Francisco near Union Square, and she continued her education for a Masters in business education while raising three children (Jay, Lee, and Valerie) living in Woodside, California. Known as Grandma Dot, she was a devoted wife, grandmother and mother-in-law.

Dorothy worked as a substitute teacher in high school business classes. She was a lifetime member of B’nai B’rith as well as a member of Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City. Dorothy moved to Cloverdale in 1998 to be near her daughter Valerie and family when Irving died. She joined Congregation Beth Ami and participated in local community affairs. Dorothy was active as a docent for the Cloverdale History Museum, as well as a member of Clover Springs’ committees. Dorothy was an avid bridge, Mah Jongg and piano player. She loved living in Cloverdale, and exploring Northern California’s wine country.

She leaves her sons Jay Marder (Randa Klein) and Lee Marder (Diann Simmons) and daughter Valerie Marder (Jonathan Kreger), seven grandchildren, Talia (Andrew), Josh (Laura), Ari (Kalie), Kiro (Elhan), Iona, Jacob and Isaac (Sidney), and nine great-grandchildren. If you wish to honor Dorothy, donations can be made to the Cloverdale Historical Society at cloverdalehistoricalsociety.org.

Jacques Roos

March 11, 1928–Jan. 25, 2022

Jacques Roos passed away peacefully on Jan. 25 in Palo Alto with his sons by his side.

He was a third-generation Californian, born in San Francisco on March 11, 1928, to Camil and Lenore Roos. Jacques (nicknamed “Bud” by his mother which stuck with him with his kids through his entire life — he was Jack to everyone else), grew up in the Forest Hills area of San Francisco. He met our mother, Bettye Isaacs, at Temple Emanu-El Sunday school. They went on to attend high school at Lowell High together. Jack graduated from U.C. Berkeley and had the good fortune of attending Cal when, with his critical support from the stands, Cal went to the Rose Bowl several times during his tenure (sadly, never to see such success again during his life even though he would go to virtually every Cal football game while his health allowed it).

Jack and Bettye raised three boys in the Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco (the famous 29th Avenue) around the corner from his sister-in-law and brother-in-law and best friends, Lois and Julian Rhine. Jack spent the majority of his professional life as a businessman working at Merritt College in Oakland. A significant part of his time there was during the black power movement of the ’60s and ’70s. Jack and Bettye moved to San Mateo in the late 1980s. After Jack retired from Merritt, he started a new career as a travel agent, allowing Bettye and him to follow their passion for foreign travel. They were lucky enough to travel to Eastern Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, and Japan to name a few of their favorite places. They particularly loved taking their grandchildren on cruises (in pre-Covid days).

Everyone who knew Jack will tell you he was the nicest guy in the world. He was a kind man, always thinking of his friends, of which he had many, but most of all, caring deeply about his family. Jack loved taking his family on annual summer trips to Lake Tahoe and winter trips to Sun Valley, Idaho, where his oldest son Brad opened in 1978 the most popular bar in town, Whiskey Jacques, named after Jack. He took particular joy in seeing his grandchildren grow up and seeing, at least through FaceTime, his five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Bettye; and survived by his three children Brad (Susan), John (Susie), Michael (Juli); his six grandchildren, their spouses and five great-grandchildren, niece Victoria, nephews Andy (Jill), Larry (Amanda), Ron (Cynthia), cousins by dozens and grand-nephews and grand-nieces. If you wish to honor Jack with a donation, please consider The Trees Remember, thetreesremember.com/memorial-trees, Cal football, or the charity of your choice.

Stuart Sieroty

March 23, 1927–Jan. 29, 2022

Stuart Sieroty passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (27 Shevat 5782) at the age of 94.

Stuart is survived by his wife Sylvia Cho, his daughters Lisan Sieroty Lema (Cameron) and Pia Sireoty Spector (Jay Valancy), his son Christopher Sieroty, and his granddaughters Arielle and Talia Spector.

Stuart is predeceased by his parents, Arthur (z”l) and Sadie (z”l) Sieroty.

Rabbi Jonathan Bernhard officiated at a memorial service on Feb. 2 at the home of Stuart and Sylvia. A private family funeral service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, California, on Monday, March 7.

Stuart Elman Sieroty was born on March 23, 1927, to Arthur and Sadie in San Francisco, CA. He was their only child. He attended Town School for Boys and graduated from Lowell High School. He was Bar Mitzvahed at both Temple Emanu-El and Sherith Israel. During WWII, Stuart served in the US Navy in San Diego for 8 months and was honorably discharged at the end of 1945. He graduated with a BS in Business from UC Berkeley in 1950, and throughout his life, he was an unwaveringly enthusiastic UC Bears fan and a generous supporter of the Haas School of Business.

Stuart moved to Los Angeles in 1952 to work in his family’s business, Eastern Columbia Outfitters. He married his first wife Joan Bonwit and together they adopted Lisan. Eventually the marriage ended and Joan and Lisan moved to New York City, though Lisan spent summers and winter vacations in Los Angeles. Stuart then married Josephin with whom he had two children, Pia and Chris. By that time, Stuart had left the retail business and became a stockbroker. He worked for Sutro and Company before moving to UBS Paine Webber from which he retired at the age of 75 as a top producer. In retirement, Stuart married Sylvia Cho and together they traveled extensively and enjoyed life. Sylvia lovingly cared for Stuart herself until his death.

Stuart was an excellent stockbroker, a man who understood people’s motivations and desires. He was always ready to listen, to make sound suggestions and was always positive, seeing the best in every situation and in every person. Stuart provided generously for his children’s education, and he supported each of his children and grandchildren’s life goals with his only desire that each of them find what truly makes them happy.

Stuart loved the horse races, he attended Hollywood Park with regularity, and he even owned a share in a racehorse. He shared his love of “the track” with his children and grandchildren. He always loved a good Bloody Mary, an excellent hotel bar, and fine dining. He enjoyed movies, books, and nature. On many trips to Yosemite and Alisal Guest Ranch, he’d gather his kids around and tell them to take a series of deep breaths of the clean air and to appreciate the still beauty of their surroundings.

Stuart provided a beautiful childhood for all three of his children, and he instilled in each of them an excellent work ethic. His last words to his daughter Pia on Jan. 24 were “I got this.”

Donations in memory of Stuart can be made to the Haas School of Business or Town School for Boys, San Francisco.

Gay Young

Oct. 31, 1937–Jan. 31, 2022

Gay Young, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Desert, California, on Jan. 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family: Bernard Young, her husband of 64 years, and their three children: Bradley, Carrie and Adam Young.

Gay was born on Oct. 31, 1937 in San Francisco to Harry and Pearl Sugarman and was the younger sister of Joy Spiegelman. A third-generation San Franciscan, Gay was raised in the Marina District, where her family maintained a notable presence in the city’s business and charitable endeavors. She graduated from Lowell High in 1955 and would later attend the University of Colorado Boulder, where she studied English. She was an adoring grandmother to Sophie (22), Zoe (21) and Max Young (18), who loved their Nanny dearly.

A sports enthusiast, Gay skied and played tennis in her early years. She was an avid golfer, playing alongside Bernie for over 40 years; they were members of Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City and Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert, their home for the past 20 years. Gay made many lifelong friends through golf, and loved looking out at the fairway from her desert home each day. Football was also her passion, especially college football, and she rarely missed a game, specifically USC, where Adam attended, and Alabama.

After meeting Bernie on a blind date when Gay was 19, the couple was engaged within a few months. Gay and Bernie were married on Jan. 26, 1958, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco, where the family remained members for many years. Gay only had eyes for Bernie; their devotion to one another as husband and wife resonated strongly throughout their marriage, influencing their children. They loved to explore and travel the world together and as a family, where many milestones were celebrated.

Gay was generous, gregarious and loved to entertain. Always stylish, Gay left an impression on everyone she met, a genuine force of life. She found true happiness in motherhood by guiding and supporting her children throughout their lives. Gay’s name embodied her real identity and spirit at her core: joyous, exuberant and vivacious.

A private ceremony was held at Hills of Eternity in Colma, followed by a Celebration of Life memorial in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Gay’s life may do so by donating to Jewish Family and Children Services in San Francisco (jfcs.org/give).