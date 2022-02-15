Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama, Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Haim Zach, Israeli Government Press Office) News Israel In a first for an Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett visits Bahrain Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ron Kampeas, JTA | February 15, 2022 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Bahrain for meetings with its rulers, the second such trip to a Gulf Arab country since the launch of the Abraham Accords. Speaking Monday before his departure, Bennett framed his visit as a bulwark against increasing uncertainty worldwide, alluding to heightened tensions in the region with Iran and in Europe, with anticipations of a Russian strike against Ukraine. “I think especially in these tumultuous times it’s important that from this region we send a message of goodwill, of cooperation of standing together against common challenges and of building bridges to the future,” he said. The visit is Bennett’s second to the region since the launch in 2020 of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and four Arab countries: Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan. He visited the UAE in December. Bahrain and Israel have formalized commercial ties and have launched defense cooperation. As part of Bennett’s visit, Israel said it would station a defense official in Manama. Ron Kampeas JTA D.C. bureau chief JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Opinion Condemning Amnesty's 'apartheid' report won't bring peace to Israel World In Ukraine, Jews torn between fighting for their country — or leaving From the Archive How we've covered the biggest Bay Area Jewish stories First Person Digitizing J.’s archives was a mission to save Jewish history Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up