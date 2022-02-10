Are you ready for season four of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?’

This piece first appeared in the Forward.

Midge Maisel has come a long way since we first met her in a basement comedy club in Greenwich Village, her picture-perfect marriage and picture-perfect life falling apart in real time. Now she’s gone on tour, done shows in Las Vegas and … her life is still falling apart. But in a new way!

The fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is coming out on Feb. 18, and Midge — along with her entire family — has gone through so many transformations that it’s a bit hard to remember where we left off. Add in the two years that have passed since the last season aired and we definitely need a recap before we dive back in.

(This should go without saying when you’re reading a recap, but if you haven’t watched the first three seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” there are spoilers ahead.)

Through each season, the characters on the show have slowly broken out of their manicured lives. In season one, Midge tried to hide her new gig as a comic while attempting to continue living her high-class, highly-controlled life on the Upper West Side. Season two dove into the history of Jewish stand-up comedy in the Catskills as Midge’s family summered at a resort, but also started to shake up their lives as Midge went public about her comedy career.

But none of the fallout from these choices truly hit the family until last season.

Midge’s father, Abe, rediscovering a few radical friends, left his tenured gig at Columbia, causing her parents to lose their apartment and move in with Midge’s abrasive former in-laws, Moishe and Shirley, in Queens. Frustrated by their inability to maintain their former, posh lifestyle, both parents spent the season struggling to figure out what they truly wanted to do with their lives now — Abe dabbled in penning pieces for alternative newspapers, and Rose tried to retain relevance in their former social circles by taking up as a meddling matchmaker.

Meanwhile, Joel, Midge’s ex-husband, decided to take a page out of Midge’s book and follow his dreams. He left his father’s business to open a nightclub in Chinatown. But, it turned out, a Chinese casino existed under his new property, and Joel had to begin working — and flirting — with Mei Lin, a medical student who helped him liaise with the illegal institution in his basement.