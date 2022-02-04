Lifecycles for the week of Feb. 4, 2022

Weddings

Sarah Rogers and Joshua Reynolds were married Nov. 26, 2021 at the Sundy House in Delray Beach, Florida, by Rabbi Larry Schuval in front of family and friends.

The bride, 33, works in lifestyle public relations at Glodow Nead Communications. She has her M.A. in communications from the University of Tennessee. She is a former nationally ranked baton twirler and was the captain and feature twirler for the University of Memphis Tigerettes.

The groom, 38, works as a mergers and acquisition attorney at Polsinelli LLP and has his J.D. from UC Hastings. He also serves on the boards of JCRC and the Contemporary Jewish Museum.

The couple met in 2017 at the Comstock Saloon and instantly connected through their shared sense of humor and passion for social justice. They now reside in SoMa with their beloved puppy, Sugar Puff.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Asa Bauer

Son of Alisa Arquilevich and Rabbi Ryan Bauer, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Isaac Bobrow

Son of Kim Mayer and Oscar Bobrow, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Chasin Deninger

Son of Jolie Ginsburg and Brian Deninger, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Ingrid Anne Einspruch

Daughter of Catherine and Robert Einspruch, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Hannah Mae Forsyth

Daughter of Batya and David Forsyth, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Oren Greninger

Son of Nicki and Dan Greninger, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Riley Harris

Son of Cathy and Richard Harris, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Ashira Kim-Price

Child of Bruce M. Price, Thursday, Feb. 17, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Jason Koran

Son of Kim and Joshua Koran, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Samantha Eden Larabee

Daughter of Molly and Bob Larabee (z”l), Saturday, Feb. 19, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Kaela Morris

Daughter of Rona and Ryan Morris, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Hailey Rabb

Daughter of Alison and Danny Rabb, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Orli Riter

Daughter of Ted Riter and Leslie Bauer, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Mira Saltiel

Daughter of Deborah Hartog and Steven Saltiel, Saturday, Feb. 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariel Shusteff

Son of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Sofia Susal

Daughter of Clara Abecassis and Joel Susal, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Rebecca Vincent

Daughter of Cheryl and Sam Vincent, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

Kayla Wolfe

Daughter of Amy Wolfe, Saturday, Feb. 19, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.