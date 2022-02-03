Aaron Mostofsky, a supporter of President Donald Trump, broke into the U.S. Capitol with other rioters, Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo/JTA-Saul LoebAFP via Getty Images) News Politics Aaron Mostofsky, the pelt-wearing son of a Jewish judge, pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ron Kampeas, JTA | February 3, 2022 Aaron Mostofsky, the Jewish judge’s son who wore fur pelts and a bulletproof vest when he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty in a federal court Wednesday to civil disorder, theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building, NBC News reported. Prosecutors dropped the most serious charge of interfering in an official proceeding. The civil disorder charge is a felony and has a maximum sentence of five years, although many of the 200 or so people convicted so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection have received minimal sentences. Mostofsky will be sentenced in May. Mostofsky is the son of Steven (Shlomo) Mostofsky, a Kings County (Brooklyn) Supreme Court Judge and former president of the National Council of Young Israel, an Orthodox synagogue association. NCYI has been outspokenly pro-Trump in the past. Mostofsky’s brother, Nachman, who serves as executive director of Chovevei Zion, a politically conservative Orthodox Jewish advocacy organization, also attended the protests but he has said he left before the mob entered the Capitol. The Jan. 6 rioters, heeding former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the election, sought to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win. Ron Kampeas JTA D.C. bureau chief JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Israel Major American Jewish groups decry Amnesty’s ‘apartheid’ report Letters Time to end Orthodox monopoly; Whoopi is not wrong; etc. Opinion Whoopi’s Holocaust comment was wrong — and I’m glad she said it Celebrity Jews Fran Drescher takes over SAG; Wallace Shawn defends Woody Allen Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up