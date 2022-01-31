Neo-Nazis rally in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Stop Antisemitism via Twitter) News U.S. Nazis rally in Orlando and vandalism reported at Chicago synagogue as American Jews remain on high alert Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Shira Hanau, JTA | January 31, 2022 In Orlando, neo-Nazis yelled antisemitic slurs from a highway overpass. In Chicago, a Jewish school and a synagogue were vandalized. In Washington, D.C., a man was arrested and charged with spray painting swastikas on a train station. The turbulent weekend — which also included a rally in Ottawa against Covid-19 vaccine mandates that featured swastikas — comes just a few weeks after the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue left American Jews feeling vulnerable in their synagogues. A video of the Orlando rally that spread on social media on Monday showed protesters standing on a highway overpass in front of banners of swastikas. One audibly yells “Heil Hitler.” The Orlando Sentinel reported that the group shouted antisemitic slurs, and an array of Florida officials, including Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Democratic House Rep. Val Demings, condemned the gathering. The highway overpass location resembled similar demonstrations in Austin, Texas, in October in which a group called the Goyim Defense League hung a sign that said “Vax the Jews” from an overpass. Nazi rally over I4 in Orlando pic.twitter.com/0tIHYxgF97 — Jake Wears (@jakewears) January 30, 2022 On Sunday afternoon, a Jewish school and synagogue in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood were vandalized. Graffiti was sprayed on the F.R.E.E. Synagogue, and a window was smashed at Yeshivas Meor Hatorah Of Chicago, where a cargo container was also painted on. The suspect also apparently tackled someone to the ground before running away, according to the local ABC news station. Debra Silverstein, a local alderman whose office is located next to the synagogue, said police were still investigating the incidents. “No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes,” she said. In Washington, D.C., police arrested a 34-year-old man named Geraldo Pando who was suspected of spray painting several swastikas around the entrance to Union Station, an Amtrak station near Capitol Hill, early Friday morning. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to the incident in a tweet. “This symbol of hate displayed in our city is both shocking and unsettling, particularly on the heels of International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” she wrote. 1/This morning, commuters in DC were met with the disturbing sight of swastikas drawn on our historic Union Station. This symbol of hate displayed in our city is both shocking and unsettling, particularly on the heels of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 28, 2022 Shira Hanau Shira Hanau is a reporter at JTA. She was previously a staff writer at the New York Jewish Week and has written for the Forward, Columbia Journalism Review and the Harvard Divinity Bulletin. JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. U.S. TikTok adds new features to dispel Holocaust misinformation Opinion Jewish women are leaders on abortion rights. But they need your help. Bay Area That time Stephen Breyer was kicked out of the USSR, and other tidbits from our archives Bay Area Diplomats join local survivor for Holocaust Remembrance Day event Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up