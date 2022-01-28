Logo of the social network application TikTok on the screen of a phone. (Photo/JTA-Martin Bureau-AFP via Getty Images) News U.S. TikTok adds new features to dispel Holocaust misinformation Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Shira Hanau, JTA | January 28, 2022 TikTok announced a slate of new features intended to reduce the spread of misinformation about the Holocaust shared on the platform and to direct users to trustworthy sources about the subject. Beginning Thursday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a banner will pop up when users search for Holocaust-related terms and direct them to aboutholocaust.org, a website run by the World Jewish Congress and UNESCO, to offer information about Holocaust history. A link to the website will also pop up for users viewing hashtags related to the Holocaust like #Holocaust and #HolocaustSurvivor. TikTok and other social media platforms have long been criticized for allowing Holocaust denial and antisemitism to spread unchecked on their platforms. Some Jewish content creators have also complained about being banned or censored from the platform for posting videos that educate about Judaism or antisemitism. RELATED: My teenage son wasn’t surprised when antisemites attacked him on TikTok. That makes me angry. The social media platform, which is made up of short user-produced videos, has pledged to crack down on hate speech shared on the platform in the past and has worked with the Anti-Defamation League to develop protocols for determining hate speech. “Hateful behavior of any kind is incompatible with our values and the inclusive environment we are building at TikTok. We condemn antisemitism in all its forms and deploy a combination of technologies and moderation teams to remove antisemitic content and accounts from our platform, including Holocaust denial or any other form of hate speech directed at the Jewish community,” the company said in an announcement. Shira Hanau Shira Hanau is a reporter at JTA. She was previously a staff writer at the New York Jewish Week and has written for the Forward, Columbia Journalism Review and the Harvard Divinity Bulletin. JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Tech Is education a casualty in social media fight against Holocaust denial? Tech Two weeks after Twitter bans Holocaust denial, CEO says it’s still allowed Tech Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook won’t delete Holocaust denial posts Tech ADL social media report card: C's and D's all around Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up