Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 21, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Ryan Alexander

Daughter of Rachel Alexander, Saturday Jan. 29, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Belle Donald

Daughter of Kelly Kozak and Josh Donald, Saturday Jan. 29, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Theo Eskinazi

Son of Geraldine and Keith Eskinazi, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Sammie Foley

Daughter of Matt and Jamie Foley, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Sam Fotoohi

Son of Elham Gheytanchi and Keyvan Fotoohi, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Malia Gassman

Daughter of Patricia Kao and Seth Gassman, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Lyla Kalvaria

Daughter of Jolie and Hylton Kalvaria, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Hayden Kurtzman

Son of Tonya and Gary Kurtzman, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jasper Labes

Child of Eva and Jef Labes, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Maya Shannon Klein Lacy

Daughter of Andrea Klein and Steven Lacy, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Calmon Makunas

Daughter of Jennifer and Michael Makunas, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Levi Owara

Son of Alyssa and Shane Owara, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Rivaleah Imber Safdar

Daughter of Sarah and Shabbir Imber Safdar, Saturday, Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hazel Richter

Daughter of Rachel Levin and Joshua Richter, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariel Shusteff

Son of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Zoe Kagan Waitkus

Daughter of Susan Kagan Waitkus and Matthew Waitkus, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Charlie Weinstein

Son of Caroline and Andrew Weinstein, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.