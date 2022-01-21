(Photo/file) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | January 21, 2022 B’nai Mitzvah Ryan Alexander Daughter of Rachel Alexander, Saturday Jan. 29, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Belle Donald Daughter of Kelly Kozak and Josh Donald, Saturday Jan. 29, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Theo Eskinazi Son of Geraldine and Keith Eskinazi, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Sammie Foley Sammie Foley Daughter of Matt and Jamie Foley, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Sam Fotoohi Son of Elham Gheytanchi and Keyvan Fotoohi, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Malia Gassman Daughter of Patricia Kao and Seth Gassman, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Lyla Kalvaria Lyla Kalvaria Daughter of Jolie and Hylton Kalvaria, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Hayden Kurtzman Son of Tonya and Gary Kurtzman, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Jasper Labes Jasper Labes Child of Eva and Jef Labes, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Maya Shannon Klein Lacy Daughter of Andrea Klein and Steven Lacy, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Calmon Makunas Daughter of Jennifer and Michael Makunas, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Levi Owara Son of Alyssa and Shane Owara, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Rivaleah Imber Safdar Daughter of Sarah and Shabbir Imber Safdar, Saturday, Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Hazel Richter Daughter of Rachel Levin and Joshua Richter, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Ariel Shusteff Son of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland. Zoe Kagan Waitkus Zoe Kagan Waitkus Daughter of Susan Kagan Waitkus and Matthew Waitkus, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Charlie Weinstein Son of Caroline and Andrew Weinstein, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Sports For new president of Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s all about tradition Torah Shifting focus from everyday anxieties can help us encounter God Organic Epicure A pint-size dog inspires Bad Walter’s big-flavor ice cream Bay Area Jewish housing crisis: Aging parents fear for their special-needs kids Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up