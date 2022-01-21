image of people waving their hands in the air at a party
Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 21, 2022

By J. Staff | January 21, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Ryan Alexander
Daughter of Rachel Alexander, Saturday Jan. 29, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Belle Donald
Daughter of Kelly Kozak and Josh Donald, Saturday Jan. 29, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Theo Eskinazi
Son of Geraldine and Keith Eskinazi, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Sammie Foley
Daughter of Matt and Jamie Foley, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Sam Fotoohi
Son of Elham Gheytanchi and Keyvan Fotoohi, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Malia Gassman
Daughter of Patricia Kao and Seth Gassman, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Lyla Kalvaria
Daughter of Jolie and Hylton Kalvaria, Saturday Jan. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Hayden Kurtzman
Son of Tonya and Gary Kurtzman, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jasper Labes
Child of Eva and Jef Labes, Saturday, Jan. 29 at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Maya Shannon Klein Lacy
Daughter of Andrea Klein and Steven Lacy, Saturday,  Jan. 15, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Calmon Makunas
Daughter of Jennifer and Michael Makunas, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Levi Owara
Son of Alyssa and Shane Owara, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Rivaleah Imber Safdar
Daughter of Sarah and Shabbir Imber Safdar, Saturday, Jan. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hazel Richter
Daughter of Rachel Levin and Joshua Richter, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariel Shusteff
Son of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Zoe Kagan Waitkus
Daughter of Susan Kagan Waitkus and Matthew Waitkus, Saturday Jan. 29, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Charlie Weinstein
Son of Caroline and Andrew Weinstein, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

 

 

