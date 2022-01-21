Deaths for the week of Jan. 21, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Victor Brill

Aug. 18, 1943–Jan. 12, 2022

Victor Brill, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022. A private ceremony was held on Jan. 14 at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma.

Victor was born Aug. 18, 1943, and raised in Oakland, California. He graduated from Oakland High School and started at San Francisco State, but soon left to begin his career. Most of his jobs were in sales, and then later in his career, real estate investment and management.

Although Victor wasn’t raised in a religious home, and never had a Jewish education, he had many Jewish friends and was active in AZA. In 1964, he met his future wife, Ruth Gage, at a Hillel event. Ruth was raised in an observant Jewish household, and there Victor encountered Jewish traditions, which he enjoyed.

They were married on March 12, 1967, in San Francisco at Congregation Adath Israel. He was a loyal, devoted husband to Ruth. Early in their marriage, they lived in Oakland, and then moved to Santa Clara in 1969, when Victor was hired by Kraft Foods to sell to restaurants and hotels. Victor’s only child, Elliott, was born in 1975. The family joined Congregation Beth David in 1981.

Victor was gregarious and charming. He was a dedicated volunteer. He volunteered for various organizations, including Beth David, O’Connor Hospital, Agnew’s State Hospital and Westside Little League. He volunteered at all of his son’s schools, including Westwood Elementary School, Buchser Middle School and Santa Clara High School. He received multiple awards from the PTA. He also helped out at Mission Convalescent Home, where, sadly, he later became a patient. When he retired, the biggest pleasure he got was working for the Santa Clara Police Department as an elementary school crossing guard.

He and Ruth got to travel together. They went to Israel, Central America, South America, and many destinations within the United States. Victor loved going on cruises, and always liked to shmooze with people. It didn’t matter who. His last big cruise was five years ago for Ruth and Victor’s 50th anniversary, where they took the whole family to Mexico.

Victor was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (“Zeyda”) and father-in-law. He will be greatly missed. Victor is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth, his son, Elliott Brill, M.D. (Stephanie), and his grandchildren, Henry, Jacob and Phoebe. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his name to the Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate.

Sinai SF

David A. Norwitt

July 22, 1937–Dec. 26 2021

David A. Norwitt, 84, of Napa, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 26 2021, at Queen of the Valley hospital in Napa, California.

David was born and raised in San Francisco. He graduated from Lincoln High School and UC Berkeley, where he was a member of Phi Lambda Phi fraternity. He went on to USF Law School, where he graduated first in his class, then practiced law in San Francisco and Marin County for 36 years, later transitioning into real-estate development.

The son of the late Elias and Annabelle Norwitt, and brother of Roean Iscoff, David leaves behind his wife Jill Thomas-Doyle, his beloved daughter Rachel Norwitt, son Taylor Norwitt and granddaughter Sarah Piper-Norwitt, as well as his former wife, Marla Lehr. David also leaves behind his step-daughter Shannon Klein Rapoport, daughter of his late wife, Sandra Klein Norwitt.

Always an animal lover, David enjoyed espresso, European cars and wine collecting — especially after moving to the Napa Valley from Belvedere. David loved “the best hamburgers” at Angèle, his favorite Napa restaurant, where he was known as “burger guy.”

A devoted friend to many, David had a quick wit and a wry sense of humor. It was always a pleasure to be in his company, and he will be dearly missed.

Donations in David Norwitt’s memory can be made to S.F.-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services.

Lillian Lee Port

Nov. 11, 1924–Jan. 10, 2022

Lillian Lee Port passed away on Jan. 10, 2022. She was 97 years old. Lee, as she was commonly known, was a pioneer. She attended City College of New York, where she proudly served as editor of the school newspaper. She then graduated as valedictorian of Brooklyn Law School, class of 1952. Lee and Len moved with their young family to the Bay Area in 1964.

Shortly after moving to California, Lee worked as a volunteer with Peninsula Temple Sholom, the American Jewish Congress and at the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County. After her children were grown, Lee began practicing law in the San Mateo Office of the District Attorney and County Counsel for 25 years. She specialized in education law, representing school districts throughout the county. She taught school law for administrators at San Francisco State University for many years, and wrote the textbook used by most educator administrative credential programs in California.

After retiring, Lee resumed her volunteer activities in the after-school reading program at a local school, on the Foster City Education Committee and on the Foster City Dog Park Committee.

Lee and her husband of almost 56 years, Leonard (1924-2004), traveled the world together, visiting more than 57 countries. Lee’s at-home passion was baking. She was known as the woman who had a new cookie for every occasion.

Lee is survived by her three children: Penny Bennett (Dick), Jerri Port and Andrew Port (Debbie); by her grandchildren: Lisa Prange, Amy Bennett, John Bennett and Jessica and Aaron Port; and by three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City would be appreciated.

Sinai SF

Carole Zimet Stone

1928-2022

Carole Louise (Zimet) Stone passed away peacefully in the early dawn of Jan. 1, 2022, at the age of 93. With her generosity and warmth, Carole always had a smile for anyone she met, and in recent years, a kiss as well!

As those who knew her well can attest, Carole was quite a force. Her presence was felt in the hearts of the people she touched. She loved with open arms and lived life with both hands. And when she left this world, her hands were held tightly by those who loved her back.

Carole grew up in her beloved San Francisco. In 1949, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Jay Edlin Stone. They settled in Los Altos, CA, to raise their two children, David and Leslie. For 66 years, Jay and Carole nurtured a vast array of friends from many walks of life, creating a mosaic of warmth, love and adventure.

Carole had an appreciation of opera, theater, symphony and jazz singers that lasted throughout her life. She visited many museums, galleries and cultural venues all over the world. With Jay and friends, she traveled the world exploring and learning about other cultures and landscapes. In their “golden years,” Jay and Carole moved to Webster House in Palo Alto, where they developed friendships and shared delightful, memorable meals, drinks and cheer with many others who shared their love of family, travel, politics, culture and humor.

Carole leaves behind two children, Leslie Stone (Shirl Buss), David Stone (Darryl Donoian); nieces Jackie Louis (Selwyn), Barbara Johnston (John); grand-nieces Kristine Reynal (Max), Karen Frierson (Andrew), Elaine Manno (Tom) and Julia Hesselroth; great-grand-nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.

We will have a celebration of Carole’s life at a later date. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be included. If you would like to honor Carole, donations can be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA, or any charity of your choice.

Sinai SF

Rosa Suessmann

Feb. 12, 1947–Jan. 5, 2022

Rosa Suessmann, 74, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. At the time of her passing, Rosa was surrounded by family and is survived by her pride and joy, her husband, Fred Suessmann, and her two daughters: Betina Baumgarten (Adam) of Greenbrae, CA and Wendy Sterling of Sherman Oaks, CA. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Zachary Baumgarten, Adam Sterling, Gabrielle Baumgarten and Samuel Sterling.

Rosa was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother and friend. She worked as a teacher before devoting her life to her family and was extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. Rosa’s kind heart, beautiful soul and caring ways will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Due to Covid concerns, services were held at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma, CA. Donations should go to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance: give.ocrahope.org/fundraiser/3641437

Sinai SF

Richard Zukin

1922-2021

Richard Zukin, born in 1922, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, at his home in Atherton. He was born in Los Angeles to Lena and Ernest Zukin and had twin brothers, Paul and Arthur, who preceded him in death.

Dick was a gentle gentleman; he was kind, thoughtful and loving with all who touched his life. He was generous, and known for his integrity, wisdom and skill in mediation. He had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed the friendship of fellow backpackers, campers and fishing buddies who planned annual trips.

Dick attended UCLA and UC Berkeley. He graduated after serving in World War II as a pilot in the Troop Carrier division of the Army Air Corps. He also served in the Korean War. His business career was in real estate development and property management. Also, he was very involved in community affairs, serving on boards: Fair Housing in Palo Alto, the Institute on Aging, the building board for the Rhoda Goldman Plaza, the Anti-Defamation League, the Bay Area Jewish Federation and Pajaro Dunes Resort.

He is survived by his wife Jean, sons Ken (Joan), Cliff (Debbie), granddaughters Hannah, Rachel (Kyle), and great-grandson Aidan. A daughter, Barbara, preceded his death.