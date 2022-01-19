Boichik Bagels expands south to Palo Alto

Palo Alto will get its very own Boichik Bagels, the popular bagel shop that first opened in Berkeley in 2019 and led the New York Times to extol the praises of California bagels last year.

The new location will be at Town & Country Village, a shopping center at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road.

“We’ve been poking around looking at more real estate and where we’re going to go next, and it was a really good spot,” said Boichik owner Emily Winston.

Boichik is also converting a North Berkeley warehouse into a factory that will significantly increase its production capacity, but the Palo Alto store will be open first, hopefully by this summer, she said.

The dough will be mixed in their Berkeley store, and then driven to Palo Alto.

“We’ll be getting used to some of the factory-type operations, but just sending it to one store,” Winston said. “And we’ll have an oven and kettle down there, so they’ll boil and bake the bagels freshly on site.”

The menu will be largely the same, and while Winston can’t say for certain, the hope is to have the new location certified kosher. The Berkeley shop is certified by East Bay Kosher.

Palo Alto has one kosher bagel shop already, Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels, which is certified by the Vaad HaKashrus of Northern California.

Winston said that construction costs are high, and she is looking for help from those who might want to lend her money to help fuel Boichik’s expansion.

While she’s had many potential investors reach out in the hopes of gaining equity in the company, she isn’t interested in that.

“I’m not selling shares, I just want to borrow money,” she said. “I’ll pay nice interest but I’m not looking to sell equity in the company.”