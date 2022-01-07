Welcome to Planet Earth, Lucy Maeve Gilman and Benjamin Felix Gilman! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | January 7, 2022 Births Carol Reif and Jeffrey Gilman of Lafayette joyfully welcomed granddaughter Lucy Maeve Gilman and grandson Benjamin Felix Gilman on Aug. 12, 2021. Their arrival thrilled older brother Graham Gilman and their parents Claire Schreiber and Lee Gilman of Baltimore, and grandparents Penny and Paul Schreiber of Ypsilanti, Michigan. B’nai Mitzvahs Adam Albers Son of Amy Rosenthal and Craig Albers, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Asher Barolette Son of Stacey Leyton and Pierre Barolette, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Abraham Boyarsky Son of Liana and Jay Boyarsky, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Marc Chang Son of Rachel and Joseph Chang, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Naomi Coffman Daughter of Heather and David Coffman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Maya Dahan Daughter of Jackie and Omri Dahan, Saturday, Jan. 15, at at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland. Lucas Geller Son of Lisa Borah-Geller and Jason Geller, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sophie Glick Daughter of Stacy and Adam Glick, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in San Rafael. Jonah Goldsmith Jonah Goldsmith Son of Mor Tzadik and Joel Goldsmith, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Mikayla Gounard Daughter of Vanessa Topper and Francois Gounard, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. David Greenstone Son of Naomi and Paul Greenstone, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Miriam Hershenson Miriam Hershenson Daughter of Matt and Mar Hershenson, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Rachel Levin Daughter of Abigail and Gilad Levin, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Samantha Lurie Daughter of Jennifer and Jason Lurie, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Jonah Norman Son of Jessica and Max Norman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. Ariel Shusteff Daughter of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland. Marlena Zuercher Daughter of Karen and Stephan Zuercher, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Torah Midnight can be the moment that changes the course of history Bay Area Growth spurt for Sinai funeral home as it marks 120 years U.S. Israel to allow US visitors back in for the first time since November First Person Let’s follow Buster Posey’s example in our own marriages Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up