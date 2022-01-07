Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 7, 2022

Births

Carol Reif and Jeffrey Gilman of Lafayette joyfully welcomed granddaughter Lucy Maeve Gilman and grandson Benjamin Felix Gilman on Aug. 12, 2021. Their arrival thrilled older brother Graham Gilman and their parents Claire Schreiber and Lee Gilman of Baltimore, and grandparents Penny and Paul Schreiber of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Adam Albers

Son of Amy Rosenthal and Craig Albers, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Asher Barolette

Son of Stacey Leyton and Pierre Barolette, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Abraham Boyarsky

Son of Liana and Jay Boyarsky, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Marc Chang

Son of Rachel and Joseph Chang, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Naomi Coffman

Daughter of Heather and David Coffman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Maya Dahan

Daughter of Jackie and Omri Dahan, Saturday, Jan. 15, at at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Lucas Geller

Son of Lisa Borah-Geller and Jason Geller, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophie Glick

Daughter of Stacy and Adam Glick, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in San Rafael.

Jonah Goldsmith

Son of Mor Tzadik and Joel Goldsmith, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Mikayla Gounard

Daughter of Vanessa Topper and Francois Gounard, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

David Greenstone

Son of Naomi and Paul Greenstone, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Miriam Hershenson

Daughter of Matt and Mar Hershenson, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Rachel Levin

Daughter of Abigail and Gilad Levin, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Samantha Lurie

Daughter of Jennifer and Jason Lurie, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Norman

Son of Jessica and Max Norman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Ariel Shusteff

Daughter of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Marlena Zuercher

Daughter of Karen and Stephan Zuercher, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.