Welcome to Planet Earth, Lucy Maeve Gilman and Benjamin Felix Gilman!
Lifecycles for the week of Jan. 7, 2022

By J. Staff | January 7, 2022

Births

Carol Reif and Jeffrey Gilman of Lafayette joyfully welcomed granddaughter Lucy Maeve Gilman and grandson Benjamin Felix Gilman on Aug. 12, 2021. Their arrival thrilled older brother Graham Gilman and their parents Claire Schreiber and Lee Gilman of Baltimore, and grandparents Penny and Paul Schreiber of  Ypsilanti, Michigan.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Adam Albers
Son of Amy Rosenthal and Craig Albers, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Asher Barolette
Son of Stacey Leyton and Pierre Barolette, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Abraham Boyarsky
Son of Liana and Jay Boyarsky, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Marc Chang
Son of Rachel and Joseph Chang, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Naomi Coffman
Daughter of Heather and David Coffman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Maya Dahan
Daughter of Jackie and Omri Dahan, Saturday, Jan. 15, at at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Lucas Geller
Son of Lisa Borah-Geller and Jason Geller, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophie Glick
Daughter of Stacy and Adam Glick, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in San Rafael.

Jonah Goldsmith
Son of Mor Tzadik and Joel Goldsmith, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Mikayla Gounard
Daughter of Vanessa Topper and Francois Gounard, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

David Greenstone
Son of Naomi and Paul Greenstone, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Miriam Hershenson
Daughter of Matt and Mar Hershenson, Saturday, Jan. 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Rachel Levin
Daughter of Abigail and Gilad Levin, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Samantha Lurie
Daughter of Jennifer and Jason Lurie, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Norman
Son of Jessica and Max Norman, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Ariel Shusteff
Daughter of Tamar and Maxim Shusteff, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Marlena Zuercher
Daughter of Karen and Stephan Zuercher, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

J. Staff