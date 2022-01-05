A healthcare worker prepares a vaccine at a facility operated by the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Rabin Square, Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo/JTA-Miriam Aster-Flash90) News Israel 4th Covid shot increases antibodies fivefold, data from Israel shows Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Shira Hanau, JTA | January 5, 2022 A fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine increases antibodies fivefold in patients who receive the shots, preliminary findings from an Israeli study show. Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, alongside Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, a lead researcher on the study. The results have not been peer reviewed. “We know that a week after administration of a fourth dose, we see a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” Bennett said, according to Haaretz. “This most likely means a significant increase against infection and …hospitalization and [severe] symptoms.” Israel began administering fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week as a second booster shot to adults ages 60 and up, as well as medical workers who have gone at least four months since their first booster shot. Nearly 100,000 people already received or were scheduled to receive a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported. The World Health Organization, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others have expressed concern about the aggressive booster program. Professor Galia Rahav, the head of Sheba’s infectious diseases center, spoke to an Israeli news channel to address the criticism on Tuesday. “We’re always ahead of the rest. That’s been the case the whole way. We learned a lot about the third shot before the rest. And we saw its amazing effect — reducing illness in the most impressive way,” Rahav told Channel 12, according to The Times of Israel. Shira Hanau Shira Hanau is a reporter at JTA. She was previously a staff writer at the New York Jewish Week and has written for the Forward, Columbia Journalism Review and the Harvard Divinity Bulletin. JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Bay Area Sonoma JCC solicits funds for Boulder fire recovery Bay Area Berkeley Moshav has design, seeks members for co-housing project Organic Epicure From baby food to superfood, this couple’s chain is all about vitality California Hero rabbi in Poway shooting gets jail time Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up