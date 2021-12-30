What you read this year: Our top 10 most popular stories of 2021

This week, we here at J. are happy to say good riddance to 2021. But we also take a look back at our most popular stories of this all-time downer of a year. Here are the 10 articles that you, our readers, found most compelling. And stick around for 2022 — there will be more, we promise you.

1. TV shows about Orthodox Jews

This is a bit of a cheat, if we’re being honest. Our TV reviewer Esther D. Kustanowitz spent much of 2021 writing about the exploding popularity of TV shows about Orthodox Jews. Several of her reviews, not just one, cracked our top 10, so we’re throwing them all in here in the top spot. The single most-read article on our site this year was her review of the much-anticipated third season of “Shtisel,” Israel’s global crossover hit about a haredi family in Jerusalem. Her other most popular reviews were of “Unorthodox,” which starred Shira Haas of “Shtisel” fame; and “My Unorthodox Life,” the reality show about formerly Orthodox fashion powerhouse Julia Haart.

We had the unfortunate responsibility this year of covering some terrible tragedies in our community, including the story of Michael Wyman of Petaluma, who died trying to save his children, Anna and John, after they were swept out to sea by a sneaker wave at a Sonoma County beach. In addition to our story, you can also read their family obituary here.

In another shocking tragedy, Berkeley native Eli Kane drowned in a swimming hole in the Stanislaus National Forest on his day off from Camp Tawonga, where he was working as a counselor. “Eli was a bright light, beautiful spirit and an adored Tawongan,” the camp said in an announcement to the Tawonga community.

In June, two Jewish mental health professionals at Stanford’s on-campus counseling clinic filed workplace discrimination complaints after experiencing what they called “severe and persistent” anti-Jewish harassment from colleagues. The incident is part of a larger, ongoing national trend of Jews objecting to DEI — or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

Stories of conversion are always popular with our readers, but this one really struck a chord. It’s the story of ex-New York Times tech reporter Nellie Bowles, whose semi-accidental first date with controversial ex-Times opinion writer Bari Weiss set her on a path toward joining the Jewish people. Bowles has chronicled that journey on her Substack blog, “Chosen by Choice.”

In May, members of the teachers’ union for the San Francisco Unified School District passed a resolution in support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. They were the first American public school teachers’ union to do so. The move stirred up a lot of pushback from Jewish parents with kids in the district. And that pushback led to the union passing a resolution against antisemitism.

In a delightful follow-up to one of 2020’s most popular stories, the Schon Wirtschafter clan of Berkeley created another Covid-themed “Fiddler on the Roof” parody music video. “Vaccination,” the family sings to the tune of the Broadway classic “Tradition.” If you didn’t see it when we first posted it in the spring, watch it! And if you did, watch it again! It’s worth it just to feel that springtime vaccine optimism again, if only for a few minutes.

Just last week, we brought you news of this photo circulating on social media, apparently showing students from the Sacramento-area Wheatland Union High School District proudly displaying their bodies covered in swastikas. In one report, a parent talked about their daughter’s frustration with an ongoing lack of accountability for similar incidents in the district: “She’s tired of these same exact people getting away with things like this, so it kind of adds to the frustration.”

This piece by J. culture editor Andrew Esensten covered the Israeli government’s renewed efforts to deport members of the African Hebrew Israelite community, which is based in the city of Dimona. Andrew has been researching the community for years and was troubled and surprised by the government’s sudden push to deport 135 members of the community.

Last but certainly not least, we turn to Petaluma-based neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo, Jr. He and his group, the Goyim Defense League, have given our news editor Gabe Stutman no shortage of stories to cover over the last couple of years. (The GDL also made news in Texas and Beverly Hills this year.) But in this particular story, Gabe wrote about Minadeo’s efforts to raise money for his antisemitic activities through T-shirts. Dubbed “Goyim Gear,” one shirt called the Holocaust a “hoax” using the Hulu video streaming website font, while another mimicked “Godfather” movie art using the words, “The Jew Namer.” Others showed portraits of Hitler, one celebrated the Waffen SS and one used an anti-gay slur.