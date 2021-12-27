(Photo/file) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | December 27, 2021 B’nai mitzvah Margot Blatherwick Daughter of Betty Zonderman and Robert Blatherwick, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Jesse Kaplan-Maier Jesse Kaplan-Maier Son of Diana Maier and Ethan Kaplan, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Ziv Metlitzky Daughter of Christine Gould and Warren Metlitzky, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Viggo Mittermaier Child of Elysa Marco and Oliver Mittermaier, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Zoe Rose Rabinowitz Zoe Rose Rabinowitz Daughter of Sarah Sandford-Smith and Rudy Gonzalez; Jason Rabinowitz and Dion Zizak, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Eva Richey Daughter of Gina Silverman and Reagan Richey, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Jonah Schwarcz Son of Priscille Schwarcz-Besson and Fred Schwarcz, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Max Tulkoff Son of Lori and Alec Tulkoff, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Leah Abigail Zeitzer Leah Abigail Zeitzer Daughter of Jamie Zeitzer and Monica Stemmle, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. J. Staff Also On J. Opinion How Kwanzaa's creator modified a menorah — and helped Black Jews First Person A tale of two Maxes — and two pandemics Obituaries Desmond Tutu, who identified with Jews but criticized Israel, dies at 90 Torah Why did Pharaoh turn on the Jewish people? Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up