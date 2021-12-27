Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 24, 2021

B’nai mitzvah

Margot Blatherwick

Daughter of Betty Zonderman and Robert Blatherwick, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Jesse Kaplan-Maier

Son of Diana Maier and Ethan Kaplan, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ziv Metlitzky

Daughter of Christine Gould and Warren Metlitzky, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Viggo Mittermaier

Child of Elysa Marco and Oliver Mittermaier, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Zoe Rose Rabinowitz

Daughter of Sarah Sandford-Smith and Rudy Gonzalez; Jason Rabinowitz and Dion Zizak, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Eva Richey

Daughter of Gina Silverman and Reagan Richey, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Schwarcz

Son of Priscille Schwarcz-Besson and Fred Schwarcz, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Max Tulkoff

Son of Lori and Alec Tulkoff, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Leah Abigail Zeitzer

Daughter of Jamie Zeitzer and Monica Stemmle, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.