Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 24, 2021

By J. Staff | December 27, 2021

B’nai mitzvah

Margot Blatherwick
Daughter of Betty Zonderman and Robert Blatherwick, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Jesse Kaplan-Maier
Son of Diana Maier and Ethan Kaplan, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ziv Metlitzky
Daughter of Christine Gould and Warren Metlitzky, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Viggo Mittermaier
Child of Elysa Marco and Oliver Mittermaier, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Zoe Rose Rabinowitz 
Daughter of Sarah Sandford-Smith and Rudy Gonzalez; Jason Rabinowitz and Dion Zizak, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Eva Richey
Daughter of Gina Silverman and Reagan Richey, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Schwarcz
Son of Priscille Schwarcz-Besson and Fred Schwarcz, Saturday, Jan. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Max Tulkoff
Son of Lori and Alec Tulkoff, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Leah Abigail Zeitzer 
Daughter of Jamie Zeitzer and Monica Stemmle, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

