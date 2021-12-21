There will be no U.S. church choirs singing carols in Bethlehem’s Manger Square to mark Jesus’ birth this year at Christmas.

In late November, Israel imposed a ban on all incoming travel from the U.S. just as the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected.

Beginning Dec. 21, Israelis may not travel to the U.S., either.

But there was one exception to the November-decreed lockdown: Birthright Israel delegations and similar Jewish travel programs were exempted. As late as Monday, 160 participants in Birthright’s free 10-day trips for young American Jews landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv. No more Birthright travelers will be allowed in for now.

The exception for “Jewish tourism,” which Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked approved, drew outrage from Christian groups that had planned and paid for pilgrimages to the Holy Land at Christmas.

“I’m glad the Jewish groups are getting in, but be consistent across the board,” said Frank Cox, pastor of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “There are other groups that want to experience Israel just as the Jewish people would.”