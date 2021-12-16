How one Jewish woman became the mother of improv comedy

This piece first appeared at the Forward.

Jews have been at the forefront of North American comedy since its inception. Folks like Eugene Levy, Harold Ramis, Mike Nichols and Elaine May helped to grow theatrical improvisation — or improv comedy — into the worldwide phenomenon it is today. But, until now, little had been shared about the woman who started it all, Viola Spolin, the mother of improv, the daughter of Jewish immigrants who wrote what Rob Reiner calls the bible: “Improvisation for the Theater.”

“Inventing Improv,” a new one-hour documentary, produced and written by Jude Leak, just released on WTTW, the PBS affiliate in Chicago, highlights this unsung Jewish matriarch’s tremendous contributions to launching a great American artform.

Spolin grew up on the west side of Chicago. She already had an interest in theater when she started studying in 1924 with Neva Boyd, a sociologist working at Jane Addams’ Hull House in Chicago who specialized in group games and play theory. It was Boyd’s mentorship that led Spolin to discover and develop theater games to help immigrant children, many of them Jewish, get over their fears of performance and to encourage communication.

Spolin’s father, Make Mills, had escaped pogroms in Ukraine to come to the U.S. Her grandfather stayed in Ukraine and died at the hands of Stalin’s troops after the Soviets took his farm.

Jeffrey Sweet, playwright and author of “Something Wonderful Right Away: An Oral History of The Second City & The Compass Players,” says that Make Mills was born Constantin Belachakovsky in Ukraine. Legend has it that when he arrived at Ellis Island, the immigration official told him that his name was too complicated and to pick a new one. He was multilingual and was carrying the essays of John Stuart Mill, so he told the official to “make it Mill,” and thus Make Mills was born.