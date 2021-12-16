Famous for its smoke meat, Augie’s Montreal Deli just joined the vendors at San Jose’s SAP Center, home to the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks, according to the Mercury News. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise: Smoke meat is a Jewish delicacy in Canada, home of ice hockey. When Augie’s was open in Berkeley, it was normal to find owner Lex Gopnik-Lewinski in a hockey jersey, with hockey on the television.

Augie’s is available in numerous markets around the Bay Area while the deli remains closed. Augie’s Montreal Deli booth is located on the club level near Section 115 at the SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose.

We also learned from the Merc that Judd Finkelstein, of Napa’s Judd’s Hill winery, will be opening his own cocktail bar in Napa called The Fink. Judd’s parents, Art and Bunnie Finkelstein, were among the first Jewish winemakers in Napa Valley. They moved from Los Angeles to St. Helena, where in the 1970s Judd was the only “out Jew” in his school. Finkelstein has always worked in the family business, but he nurtured a side interest in cocktails. The Fink will be in Napa’s historic Mill District, with a projected summer 2022 opening.