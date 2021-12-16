Sharks play-by-play man Dan Rusanowsky (left) with Augie's founder Lex Gopnik-Lewinski at the SAP Center in San Jose. (Photo/Courtesy Rusanowsky) Jewish Life Food Small Bites Augie’s Montreal Deli comes to Sharks arena; Fink’s cocktails come to Napa Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Alix Wall | December 16, 2021 Famous for its smoke meat, Augie’s Montreal Deli just joined the vendors at San Jose’s SAP Center, home to the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks, according to the Mercury News. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise: Smoke meat is a Jewish delicacy in Canada, home of ice hockey. When Augie’s was open in Berkeley, it was normal to find owner Lex Gopnik-Lewinski in a hockey jersey, with hockey on the television. Augie’s is available in numerous markets around the Bay Area while the deli remains closed. Augie’s Montreal Deli booth is located on the club level near Section 115 at the SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose. We also learned from the Merc that Judd Finkelstein, of Napa’s Judd’s Hill winery, will be opening his own cocktail bar in Napa called The Fink. Judd’s parents, Art and Bunnie Finkelstein, were among the first Jewish winemakers in Napa Valley. They moved from Los Angeles to St. Helena, where in the 1970s Judd was the only “out Jew” in his school. Finkelstein has always worked in the family business, but he nurtured a side interest in cocktails. The Fink will be in Napa’s historic Mill District, with a projected summer 2022 opening. Alix Wall Alix Wall is a contributing editor to J. She is also the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals and is writer/producer of a documentary-in-progress called "The Lonely Child." Follow @WallAlix Also On J. TV Topical humor can’t save Silverman and Rogen’s ‘Santa Inc.’ Politics After 70 years on the sidelines, AIPAC will now fundraise for politicians Bay Area This Jewish women’s group is ‘Hardly Strictly’ about challah Comedy How one Jewish woman became the mother of improv comedy Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up