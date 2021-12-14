What’s an appropriate way to welcome the holiday season at a public elementary school?

How about with an “Ugly Sweater Day,” a “Toasty Pajamas Day” or a “Winter Hat/Beanie or Scarf Day”?

These are some of the noncontroversial “holiday dress-up” themes in recent years at Carmel River School, an elementary school in the seaside village a few miles south of Monterey. Every year the school “encourages” but does not require students to show their holiday spirit in mid-December.

But what about “Rudolph Red Day” or “Grinchy Green Day”? What about a “Santa Hat or Holiday Headwear/Band Day”? And finally, what about a school-wide, outdoor tree lighting event?

Jewish parent Shel Lyons, who has a third-grader at the K-5 school and is the parent of two of its graduates, has for some time scrutinized the school’s practices for what she describes as a pattern of favoring Christianity over other religions.

But this year, scrutiny came also from a federal judge after Lyons, an attorney, filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of California.

Lyons says while Christmas-themed celebrations and symbols are everywhere at the school, symbols of other holidays, such as Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, are not. When a Hanukkah song was sung at her child’s kindergarten holiday music show several years ago, it was introduced as an “Israeli” song, she said, implying to her that the Christmas songs were simply “American” songs.

The dispute raises questions about the difference between showing preference to a specific religion — which is unconstitutional by a public school, according to the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment — versus what officials at the Carmel River School are calling the use of nonreligious symbols to celebrate the holiday season.

At the center of Lyons’ lawsuit, filed Dec. 7 in federal court in San Jose, is a tree-lighting event, which was to take place three days later. The Dec. 10 gathering was hosted by the Parent Teachers Association, which required the permission of administrators to hold the event on school property.

Though described as a tree lighting, the festivities also involved decking the tree, planted on school grounds, with ornaments and lights. It was billed as religion-neutral.

The PTA invited families to bring an item to decorate the tree “that reflects their family, heritage, and/or faith.”

Lyons was not at all interested in decorating the tree with a Jewish or Hanukkah-themed object, she said in no uncertain terms; she and her husband “were shocked by the ignorance and offensiveness of that suggestion,” she said.

Instead, she asked to bring a Hanukkah object — a 6-foot tall inflatable hanukkiah, or Hanukkah menorah — to display alongside the tree.

The PTA and the school refused, saying it did not meet the qualifications for an ornament: that the object be able to fit into a paper lunch bag.

“Large inflatables have never been used on the School campus as part of December holiday celebrations,” school principal Jay Marden wrote in a declaration filed with the court.

The school said it offered Lyons the opportunity to display her inflatable hanukkiah elsewhere “when the use would not conflict with the scheduled event.” Lyons said the offer was made after Hanukkah had ended, but if it were made earlier she would have considered it.

To many Jews, the idea of decorating a tree in December with a Jewish object feels odd, if not unseemly. Rabbi Bruce Greenbaum of Carmel’s Reform synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, said he would in general advise congregants against it.

Greenbaum sent his children to the Carmel River School and said he called to voice his displeasure when he heard about the recent controversy.

“Don’t turn your hanukkiah into a Christmas decoration,” he said. “That’s desecrating the hanukkiah.”

He didn’t buy the notion that the tree-lighting ceremony was unrelated to Christmas, despite the tree being an existing one on school grounds.

“I told them there’s no such thing as a tree lighting, which is what they’re calling it,” he said. “You can call it a tree lighting, but it’s just a Christmas tree lighting.”

The Carmel Unified School District did not respond to a detailed request for comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Legally, Lyons has a tough road ahead. That’s according to Charles Russo, a law professor at the University of Dayton who specializes in education law and in 2014 co-authored a paper on legal issues surrounding the celebration of Christmas in public schools. (Lyons has asked the judge to declare the Carmel River School’s practices unconstitutional, and to order school administrators to change course).

Russo pointed to the fact that the Supreme Court has determined Christmas trees and Santa Claus to be secular, not religious, symbols.

“If the school officials did not have some explicit Christian symbol,” like a baby Jesus or a nativity scene, he said, “I don’t think [the lawsuit] is going to go too far.”

On Friday, Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied a temporary restraining order that would have allowed Lyons to display her inflatable hanukkiah at the tree-lighting event, writing that the “high standard” for such a ruling had not been met.

She wrote that the tree lighting event did not violate the Establishment Clause — even if it had been a Christmas tree lighting — because the Supreme Court held in 1989’s Allegheny County v. the ACLU that the Christmas tree “is not itself a religious symbol.”

However Freeman did not rule on the larger question of whether the school had shown a pattern of favoring Christianity. She wrote that Lyons’ allegations of “systemic endorsement of Christian beliefs” were “very serious,” and that “the feelings of exclusion experienced by the minor children are particularly troubling.”

Lyons said she was considering dropping the lawsuit, but did not rule out filing a new one. She had looked into finding a new school for her third-grader, but the other elementary school in her district was full.

Holiday dress-up week began Monday. Her son wanted to participate but is doing so in a unique way.

The two designed their own red and green T-shirts for “Rudolph Red Day” and “Grinchy Green Day.” The red shirt says, “Don’t be RUDE oft INCLUDE all,” and the green shirt says, “Hanukkah: no Grinches only Gimels.”

Ultimately Lyons said she was dismayed by the school’s response to her complaints, whether legally protected or not.

If the law allows it, “it doesn’t matter if it’s right or wrong,” she said, of the school’s approach. “It doesn’t matter if kids get hurt.”