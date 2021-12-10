Gali Silverman Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | December 10, 2021 B’nai Mitzvah Jacob Berland Son of Jennifer and Noah Berland, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Herschel Diamond Son of Liz and Ethan Diamond, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Audrey Elizabeth Ingerman Daughter of Elena and Eugene Ingerman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco. Caleb Lempert Son of Ben Lempert and Rose Darling, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Izzy Mutz Child of Mitchell Mutz and Alison Marsden, Saturday, Oct. 9, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Gali Silverman Son of Orli Bein and Adam Silverman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Roen Subba Son of Heather and Rajen Subba, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Evelyn Schulter Daughter of Monique and Marty Schulter, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Raeya Wohlmorantz Daughter of Alison Morantz and Daniel Wohl, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. J. Staff Also On J. Bay Area A soulful Hebrew Israelite wedding in Davis Torah Try some forgiveness — ‘a grace too powerful to name’ Obituaries Obituaries for the week of Dec. 10, 2021 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Sept. 21, 2018 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up