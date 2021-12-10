Gali Silverman
Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 10, 2021

By J. Staff | December 10, 2021

B’nai Mitzvah

Jacob Berland
Son of Jennifer and Noah Berland, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Herschel Diamond
Son of Liz and Ethan Diamond, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Audrey Elizabeth Ingerman
Daughter of Elena and Eugene Ingerman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Caleb Lempert
Son of Ben Lempert and Rose Darling, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Izzy Mutz
Child of Mitchell Mutz and Alison Marsden, Saturday, Oct. 9, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Gali Silverman
Son of Orli Bein and Adam Silverman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Roen Subba
Son of Heather and Rajen Subba, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Evelyn Schulter
Daughter of Monique and Marty Schulter, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Raeya Wohlmorantz
Daughter of Alison Morantz and Daniel Wohl, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

J. Staff