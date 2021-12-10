Lifecycles for the week of Dec. 10, 2021

B’nai Mitzvah

Jacob Berland

Son of Jennifer and Noah Berland, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Herschel Diamond

Son of Liz and Ethan Diamond, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Audrey Elizabeth Ingerman

Daughter of Elena and Eugene Ingerman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Caleb Lempert

Son of Ben Lempert and Rose Darling, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Izzy Mutz

Child of Mitchell Mutz and Alison Marsden, Saturday, Oct. 9, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Gali Silverman

Son of Orli Bein and Adam Silverman, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Roen Subba

Son of Heather and Rajen Subba, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Evelyn Schulter

Daughter of Monique and Marty Schulter, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Raeya Wohlmorantz

Daughter of Alison Morantz and Daniel Wohl, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.