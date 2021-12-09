Readers’ Choice 2021: Tile/Stone Purveyor

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2021 Listings

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Carmel Stone Imports

PALO ALTO

(650) 800-7840 • carmelimports.com

Carmel Stone has earned the J. Readers’ Choice for stone imports for another year. With a large showroom in Palo Alto, the company specializes in stone slabs, stone tile, porcelain tile, caesarstone, and aurea stone quartz along with many other countertop, flooring, and bathroom options. It is one of the largest importers of Jerusalem stone nationwide and also stocks marble, granite, quartzite, onyx from among the finest factories and quarries in Brazil, China, Egypt, Italy, Israel, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey.

