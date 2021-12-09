Readers' Choice Readers’ Choice 2021: Tile/Stone Purveyor Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | December 9, 2021 < Go back to Readers’ Choice 2021 Listings SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA Carmel Stone Imports PALO ALTO (650) 800-7840 • carmelimports.com Carmel Stone has earned the J. Readers’ Choice for stone imports for another year. With a large showroom in Palo Alto, the company specializes in stone slabs, stone tile, porcelain tile, caesarstone, and aurea stone quartz along with many other countertop, flooring, and bathroom options. It is one of the largest importers of Jerusalem stone nationwide and also stocks marble, granite, quartzite, onyx from among the finest factories and quarries in Brazil, China, Egypt, Italy, Israel, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. < Go back to Readers’ Choice 2021 Listings J. Staff Also On J. Bay Area Asians drawn to Israeli self-defense classes amid anti-AAPI violence Local Voice You’re a liberal college student. Yes, you can support Israel. Politics ‘F— him’: Trump slammed Netanyahu in interview Film Should Jews be the creative forces behind ‘West Side Story’ — again? Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up