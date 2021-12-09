Readers’ Choice 2021: Pet Care

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2021 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco SPCA

(415) 554-3000 • sfspca.org

Since 1868, the San Francisco SPCA has been at the forefront of humane animal care and is a national leader in saving homeless cats and dogs (and other animals) and working to end animal abandonment. In addition to adoption services, the SPCA offers dozens of programs for animal and handler training, vet services, events, and volunteer opportunities. They also offer private help sessions when people are having challenges with their pets. Their goal: to treat each animal with the love and respect it needs, and to make healthy, forever matches with pet to pet stewards.

EAST BAY

Grand Lake

Veterinary Hospital

OAKLAND

(510) 350-8538 • grandlakevet.com

The goal of the hospital is to enhance the human-animal bond by providing stewards with the tools to make the best decisions regarding care, to ensure it is compassionate healthcare throughout an animal’s life. The services provided include non-traditional methodologies including acupuncture and Chinese herbs in addition to traditional Western medicine approaches.

SOUTH BAY/PENINSULA

Village Square Veterinary Hospital

Portola Valley and Redwood City

(650) 851-3244 • villagesquarevet.com

Dr. William St. Lawrence was chosen best vet on the Peninsual by J. readers, and they know good vets! Dr. St. Lawrence is the owner of the veterinary practice with two locations, Portola Valley and Redwood City. His patients rave about his care, using terms like utmost professionalism with care and kindness, supportive and understanding and highly competent. One client said that Dr. St. Lawrence did not try to “upsell” them to the most expensive treatments, but presented them with options for the best care for their pets. He has a team of like-minded, animal-loving vets working alongside him to provide the best pet care around.

NORTH BAY

Cat Clinic

MILL VALLEY

(415) 383-1195 • catclinicofmillvalley.com

Achieving the ultimate among J. readers, that of being voted into J. Readers’ Choice as best vet in the North Bay, is Mill Valley’s Cat Clinic with Dr. Innis. The clinic has its origins back in the 1970s, and is one of very few vets to specialize in cats. It’s a particularly great place to take your cat if he/she is dog-phobic. Both the vet and staff have been described as warm and empathetic, helping cat owners to deal with difficult news about their beloved pets.

