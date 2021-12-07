It’s never too late

Former House of Representatives member Gabby Giffords never had a bat mitzvah growing up, even though she’s descended from a long line of Lithuanian rabbis. She first thought about having an adult bat mitzvah in the early 2000s, but life — and a near-fatal shooting — got in the way. Giffords, who was shot in the head at a public event in 2011, on Nov. 27 finally reached that milestone in her home state of Arizona at age 51.

Statuette season is coming

Don’t you want to know which Jews are nominated for Grammys? Of course you do. Singer and rapper Doja Cat, record producer Jack Antonoff, rapper Drake, musical theater writer Stephen Schwartz, Aaron Dessner (part of the indie rock band The National) and Israeli-born cellist Matt Haimovitz will be among those hoping to be honored at the awards ceremony, which will take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Hanukkah, but make it Instagram

And don’t you want to know how celebs spent Hanukkah? Just like the rest of us, but with more social media followers. Daveed Diggs (1 million followers on Instagram) posted his mom making latkes. The Haim sisters (of the eponymous band; 1.2 million followers) wore silly hats. Andy Cohen (4.3 million) lit a menorah with his son, while Mayim Bialik (3.7 million) made vegan sufganiyot. However, the biggest social media player who made a Hanukkah post isn’t Jewish at all. Mariah Carey (21.6 million followers on Twitter) posted a video of her teaching a Hanukkah song to her kids.

Alana Haim goes to the movies

In other Haim news, Alana Haim is the star of a film getting a lot of Oscar buzz. “Licorice Pizza” (named for the iconic Los Angeles record store) is the story of a strange relationship between a 15-year-old and a 25-year-old. There also cameos in the film by Alana’s sisters and bandmates, Danielle and Este, and her parents, Moti and Donna.

Levy does Christmas

Jane Levy was sad. The star of recently canceled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” she thought her time with the show was over. But then Roku commissioned “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” a one-off holiday continuation of the story, which debuted Dec. 1. She said it was a bittersweet farewell. “I would sign up to do more,” she told Vanity Fair. “We all really love doing this show.” (By the way, Levy is a local. She was born in L.A. but grew up in San Anselmo.)

Not just elevator music

Kenny G (born Gorelick), he of the flowing hair and saxophone, sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair on the occasion of the new HBO documentary, “Listening to Kenny G.” One thing that came out of the interview is that the 65-year-old doesn’t care if people don’t like his music, because he takes it seriously himself. He said that when he sat in on a screening of the film, “people were laughing at [the critics’] jabs at me — and I laughed, too. I was thinking, Wow, they are really, really adamant about this! And isn’t it great that I don’t give a f—!” he said.