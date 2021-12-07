As of today, there is more than enough cream cheese in the Bay Area. (Photo/Maya Mirsky) Jewish Life Food Fear not: There is no cream cheese shortage in the Bay Area Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Maya Mirsky | December 7, 2021 The headlines are shocking. “Cream cheese shortage,” reads the New York Times, going on to quote owners of venerable bagel shops lamenting a lack of stock at their usual suppliers. “If we cannot find cream cheese, I worry now, what are we going to do?” one man says. But here in the Bay Area? “We are secure,” said Emily Winston, owner of hot East Bay bagel spot Boichik Bagels. “Our cream cheese supplies here in California are secure.” The New York Times article said supply chain troubles were interfering with cream cheese availability at places like Zabar’s and Pick-a-Bagel. “The New York Times piece doesn’t actually say what the source of the problem was, and it sounded like it was just in Manhattan,” Winston said. “And that people were going to New Jersey and Pennsylvania for cream cheese.” She hasn’t had any trouble with her supply. In fact, so secure does Winston feel that she made a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video of herself saving New York with an emergency cream cheese delivery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by boichik bagels (@boichikbagels) “We’re coming to help!” she says, grabbing a crate. “I’ll be there in a few days.” This writer had no trouble securing a half pint of plain cream cheese to go with her order of half a dozen egg bagels (ordered purely as research, of course). Maya Mirsky Maya Mirsky is a J. Staff Writer based in Oakland. Also On J. U.S. Michael Steinhardt barred for life from collecting antiquities Local Voice Why rename Fresno State library now? Because history is our guide Celebrity Jews Gabby Giffords has bat mitzvah; Haim goes to the movies; etc. Philanthropy Jim Joseph Foundation awards $12M for Jewish summer camps Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up