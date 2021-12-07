Fear not: There is no cream cheese shortage in the Bay Area

The headlines are shocking. “Cream cheese shortage,” reads the New York Times, going on to quote owners of venerable bagel shops lamenting a lack of stock at their usual suppliers. “If we cannot find cream cheese, I worry now, what are we going to do?” one man says.

But here in the Bay Area?

“We are secure,” said Emily Winston, owner of hot East Bay bagel spot Boichik Bagels. “Our cream cheese supplies here in California are secure.”

The New York Times article said supply chain troubles were interfering with cream cheese availability at places like Zabar’s and Pick-a-Bagel.

“The New York Times piece doesn’t actually say what the source of the problem was, and it sounded like it was just in Manhattan,” Winston said. “And that people were going to New Jersey and Pennsylvania for cream cheese.”

She hasn’t had any trouble with her supply. In fact, so secure does Winston feel that she made a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video of herself saving New York with an emergency cream cheese delivery.

“We’re coming to help!” she says, grabbing a crate. “I’ll be there in a few days.”

This writer had no trouble securing a half pint of plain cream cheese to go with her order of half a dozen egg bagels (ordered purely as research, of course).