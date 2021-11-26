Welcome to Planet Earth, Roman Lev Rubinstein!
Welcome to Planet Earth, Roman Lev Rubinstein!

Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 26, 2021

By J. Staff | November 26, 2021

Births

Carrie Anne and David Rubinstein of San Francisco excitedly welcomed Roman Lev Rubinstein to the world on Oct. 10, 2021. Weighing in at a solid 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Roman arrived in style at CPMC. The understandably obsessed grandparents are Eddy and Moe Rubinstein of Mill Valley, California and Franc and Judy Lopez of Houston, Texas.

Roman is named after his late great-grandfather, Roman Rubinstein, who was the sole Holocaust survivor of his family. His name is carried on in memory and to remind us “never again.”

Lev is in honor of his late great-grandfather, Leonard Ambrose. Len was always the life of the party and lived every day as though it was an exciting adventure.

Affectionately referred to as “The Prince,” Roman loves staring contests, strolls in Golden Gate Park and being licked by his furry sibling, Abby.

Maya Bromberg 
Maya Bromberg 

Maya Bromberg 
Daughter of Laiza and Aaron Bromberg, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sebastian Gebler
Son of Nicola Bach and Adam Gebler, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alexander Goldberg
Son of Nancy and Leonard Goldberg, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Daniel Hamilton Greenberg
Daniel Hamilton Greenberg

Daniel Hamilton Greenberg
Son of Nanci Tucker and Robert Greenberg, Saturday, Nov. 20, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Miles Hall
Son of Rachel Blatt and David Hall, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Diego Norwick Kehler
Diego Norwick Kehler

Diego Norwick Kehler
Son of Sara Norwick and Edward Kehler, Saturday, Oct. 23, at home in San Francisco.

Daniel Kon
Son of Julia and Michael Kon, Sunday, Dec. 5, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Daniel Kon
Daniel Kon

Noah Leopold
Son of Natalie and Matthew Leopold, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Mina Manfredi
Daughter of Jennifer and TJ Manfredi, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Mina Manfredi
Mina Manfredi

Ryder Meisel
Son of Erica Weiss and Jeffrey Meisel, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kaila Vill Robb
Daughter of JoAnne and Geoff Robb,  Saturday, Nov. 27, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Natalia Rossen
Daughter of Sandra Bragar and Jerome Rossen, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Dahlia Stringer
Daughter of Elana Bober and Lewis Stringer, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Scarlet Uziel
Daughter of Tara and Jaime Uziel, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zev Zeichick
Zev Zeichick

Amelia Violet Wolfe
Daughter of Sheri Weiser and William Wolfe, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zev Zeichick
Son of Heidi and Brian Zeichick, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

J. Staff