Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 26, 2021

Births

Carrie Anne and David Rubinstein of San Francisco excitedly welcomed Roman Lev Rubinstein to the world on Oct. 10, 2021. Weighing in at a solid 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Roman arrived in style at CPMC. The understandably obsessed grandparents are Eddy and Moe Rubinstein of Mill Valley, California and Franc and Judy Lopez of Houston, Texas.

Roman is named after his late great-grandfather, Roman Rubinstein, who was the sole Holocaust survivor of his family. His name is carried on in memory and to remind us “never again.”

Lev is in honor of his late great-grandfather, Leonard Ambrose. Len was always the life of the party and lived every day as though it was an exciting adventure.

Affectionately referred to as “The Prince,” Roman loves staring contests, strolls in Golden Gate Park and being licked by his furry sibling, Abby.

Maya Bromberg

Daughter of Laiza and Aaron Bromberg, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sebastian Gebler

Son of Nicola Bach and Adam Gebler, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alexander Goldberg

Son of Nancy and Leonard Goldberg, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Daniel Hamilton Greenberg

Son of Nanci Tucker and Robert Greenberg, Saturday, Nov. 20, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Miles Hall

Son of Rachel Blatt and David Hall, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Diego Norwick Kehler

Son of Sara Norwick and Edward Kehler, Saturday, Oct. 23, at home in San Francisco.

Daniel Kon

Son of Julia and Michael Kon, Sunday, Dec. 5, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Noah Leopold

Son of Natalie and Matthew Leopold, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Mina Manfredi

Daughter of Jennifer and TJ Manfredi, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ryder Meisel

Son of Erica Weiss and Jeffrey Meisel, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kaila Vill Robb

Daughter of JoAnne and Geoff Robb, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Natalia Rossen

Daughter of Sandra Bragar and Jerome Rossen, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Dahlia Stringer

Daughter of Elana Bober and Lewis Stringer, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Scarlet Uziel

Daughter of Tara and Jaime Uziel, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Amelia Violet Wolfe

Daughter of Sheri Weiser and William Wolfe, Saturday, Dec. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zev Zeichick

Son of Heidi and Brian Zeichick, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Temple Sinai in Oakland.