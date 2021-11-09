(Photo/JTA-Flickr) News U.S. Synagogues and nonprofits become eligible for grants to upgrade energy efficiency in the new infrastructure bill Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Shira Hanau, JTA | November 9, 2021 A new piece of legislation passed with Congress’ massive bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday will put $50 million into upgrading the energy efficiency of synagogue, religious school and other nonprofit buildings. The Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act, a bill that was first introduced in the Senate by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and John Hoeven, will allow houses of worship and nonprofits to apply for grants. The $50 million will be overseen by the Department of Energy, with each entity eligible for a grant of up to $200,000. The legislation was supported by the Orthodox Union, as well as a number of other religious organizations. “We are very grateful to bipartisan leaders and the many rank and file lawmakers who worked to ensure this key provision ultimately was included in this legislative package. The creation of the Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act will help our foundational institutions become more environmentally sound and enable them to expand their offerings through energy cost savings,” Nathan Diament, the Orthodox Union’s director of public policy, said in a statement. Elana Broitman, the senior vice president for public affairs at the Jewish Federations of North America, which represents Jewish community federations across the country, praised the bill and noted the “outdated” buildings in which many of the country’s nonprofits and social service agencies are often housed. “The Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act in the bipartisan infrastructure bill fixes that by providing critical funds for nonprofits to upgrade decades-old buildings with inefficient heating and cooling systems, lowering energy costs and reducing their environmental impact,” Broitman said in a statement. Shira Hanau Shira Hanau is a reporter at JTA. She was previously a staff writer at the New York Jewish Week and has written for the Forward, Columbia Journalism Review and the Harvard Divinity Bulletin. JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Bay Area Be’chol Lashon’s executive director resigns after 10 months on job Opinion Why Jews should join L.A.’s street vendors struggle Parenting As my kids get vaccinated, they wonder what’s next Politics Some Republican Jews have Trump fatigue, but they just can’t quit him Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up