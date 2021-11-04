Kislev 5782

Nov. 5-Dec. 3, 2021

The month of Kislev isn’t shy about initiating change, and its tribal leader Benjamin wasn’t shy about expressing outrage over injustice. This month begins a process which will continue into the coming solar year, during which change is driven by a communal sense of shared injustice. Venus/Noga enters Capricorn/Gidi and Mercury/Kochav enters Scorpio/Akrav on the first day of Kislev, Nov. 5. Venus remains in Capricorn until early March of 2022. This important transit reflects significant global economic changes, especially in the United States.

Mars/Ma’adim squares Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 10. Confidential communications become public; those entrusted with the public good are caught with their pants down. Tensions rise when Mars opposes Uranus/Oron Nov. 17, right before the full moon in Taurus/Shor and partial lunar eclipse with Venus trine Uranus Nov. 19. Shocking surprises and revelations from leaders’ level the playing field; when the people realize they have the power, real change is possible.

The sun and Mercury finally enter Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 21 and 24, and conjunct one another on the first night of Hanukkah, Nov. 28. The light of Hanukkah reveals the truth; it shines healing compassion on our vulnerabilities Nov. 29 with Mercury trine Chiron, the Wounded Healer, and Mars trine Neptune/Rahav. Neptune stations direct Dec. 1, asking us to reconsider our dreams. Pick the most viable ones to nurture, and let the rest go.

Kislev’s tribal leader Benjamin models approaching the uncertainty of change. Jacob prophesied: “Benjamin is a ravening wolf: In the morning he shall devour the prey, and at evening he shall divide the spoil.” Identify your resources by Kislev’s light of truth and fiercely secure them, so you may justly and fairly share with others from your own abundance.

Aries / Taleh

This Kislev you feel compelled to act in defense of your own personal freedom. Mars/Ma’adim squares Saturn/Shabbatai and conjuncts Mercury/Kochav Nov. 10. Is the constriction you feel real or simply a projection of your unexpressed need for independence? Honesty as modeled by tribal ruler Judah is the byproduct of enlightenment. When you’ve realized the truth, nothing can stop you from declaring it, especially when Mars opposes Uranus/Oron Nov. 13. Inner conflict eases and equanimity is restored after sun enters Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 21. Mars trine Neptune/Rahav Nov. 29 empowers your dreams.

Taurus / Shor

Attention Venus/Noga-ruled Taurus: Venus enters Capricorn/Gidi Nov. 5, the first day of Kislev, and remains in Capricorn (including a retrograde period beginning mid-December) until early March of 2022! Some things likely to be important to you during this period include upgrading your education, testing the structure and stability of your spiritual belief system, and initiating a quest for personal freedom. The light of Kislev shines brightest for you when Venus trines Uranus/Oron Nov. 19 with full moon in Taurus during the partial lunar eclipse. Ask for divine revelations and expect an answer.

Gemini / T’omim

The quality of your health via your mind-body connection is in sharp focus when Mercury/Kochav enters Scorpio/Akrav Nov. 5, the first day of Kislev. Clap back against external pressures and unfair responsibilities when Mercury squares Saturn/Shabbatai and conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim Nov. 10. When your equilibrium is threatened, take a clue from tribal leader Zebulon’s maritime maneuvers to throw a pursuer off track. Initiate sudden, abrupt and surprising changes Nov. 13 when Mercury opposes Uranus/Oron. Creative solutions appear Nov. 18-20 with Mercury trine Neptune/Rahav and square Jupiter/Tzedek.

Cancer / Sartan

Dream of romantic love by the light of Kislev. Someone from the “friend zone” twinkles at you Nov. 11 at the first quarter moon in Aquarius/D’li. The full moon in Taurus/Shor and partial lunar eclipse Nov. 19, with Venus/Noga trine Uranus/Oron reveals the heart of the matter lies in valuing the unique, unusual qualities of each person. Everyone is truly special in their own way. Choosing someone to love is an affirmation of your deepest needs and highest values; discern and define those at the last quarter moon in Virgo Nov. 27.

Leo / Aryeh

The light of Kislev brings out the protective in you, as you deeply value those for whom you are responsible when the sun trines Neptune/Rahav Nov. 12. As tribal leader Shimon submitted to being held ransom for his brother Benjamin, you submit to the role of protector. Find the happy medium and avoid extremes when the sun squares Jupiter/Tzedek Nov. 15. Truth is illuminated when the sun conjuncts Mercury/Kochav Nov. 28; tell that truth with gentle strength and compassion Nov. 30 with the sun’s sextile to Saturn/Shabbatai and trine to Chiron, the Wounded Healer.

Virgo / Betulah

Planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav enters Scorpio/Akrav Nov. 5, the first day of Kislev. You’re discontent with superficial trivialities, and seek a deeper, more meaningful connection. Confrontations over personal space and boundaries Nov. 10-13 with Mercury square Saturn/Shabbatai, conjunct Mars/Ma’adim and opposite Uranus/Oron. Your immediate environment suddenly seems confining, and you dream of flight Nov. 18 with Mercury trine Neptune/Rahav. Freedom is your rallying cry when Mercury enters Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 24. Elucidate your non-negotiables at the last quarter moon in Virgo Nov. 27. Carefully choose your priorities, emphasizing emotional sustainability.

Libra / Moznayim

Venus/Noga enters Capricorn/Gidi Nov. 5, the first day of Kislev, and remains in Capricorn (including a retrograde period beginning mid-December) until early March of 2022! The light of Kislev illuminates everything going on with your home and family. Venus squares Chiron, the Wounded Healer, Nov. 15, exposing the vulnerabilities in how you learned to love from your family of origin and how love plays out for you in partnership situations. A great breakthrough is possible when Venus trines Uranus/Oron Nov. 19 with the full moon in Taurus/Shor and partial lunar eclipse.

Scorpio / Akrav

The light of Kislev spotlights what you truly value. Draw the line in the sand Nov. 10-13 when Mars/Ma’adim squares Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 10 and opposes Uranus/Oron; clearly communicate your non-negotiables and don’t budge. The full moon in Taurus/Shor and partial lunar eclipse Nov. 19 is a relationship X-ray, contrasting what’s healthy and what’s toxic in your most significant connections. Find inspiration to rise above the small stuff when Mars trines Neptune/Rahav Nov. 29. Mercury/Kochav in Scorpio through Nov. 24 is a license to dive deep into the heart of the matter.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Kislev is your special month, but this year it’s heavily Mars/Ma’adim-influenced, as the sun doesn’t enter solar Sagittarius until Nov. 21. Use that assertive energy as a chaser to your big mug full of Jupiter/Tzedek, and drink the elixir of success. Reconcile deep feelings with high ideals when sun squares Jupiter Nov. 15; communicating that process at the square of Mercury to Jupiter Nov. 20 and you’ll have a deeply compelling, illuminating and inspiring story to share with others. Shoot your great ideas like arrows from a taut quiver when Mercury enters Sagittarius Nov. 24.

Capricorn / Gidi

Tribal leader Dan’s defense against foreign intrusion at Israel’s borders is your model when Mars/Ma’adim and Mercury/Kochav square Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 10. As the snake bites the hoof of the horse, throwing the rider, so should you attack the legs upon which whatever is intruding on your serenity rides. The source of this perceived aggression may be unresolved feelings of wounded vulnerability; try to repair that which can be fixed with compassion and understanding when Saturn sextiles Chiron Nov. 26. A kinder, gentler approach pays off when sun and Mercury sextile Saturn Nov. 30.

Aquarius / D’li

Internal pressures have external consequences for business and career when Mercury/Kochav and Mars/Ma’adim square Saturn/Shabbatai at the first quarter moon in Aquarius Nov. 10-11. If you feel you’re being controlled by others, especially at work, you’re tempted to pick up your toys and go home Nov. 13-17 with Mercury and Mars opposite Uranus/Oron. But is that really the best thing for your long-term interests? Find a creative workaround that’s a win-win for everybody’s egos when Venus/Noga trines Uranus at full moon in Taurus/Shor and partial lunar eclipse Nov. 19.

Pisces / Dagim

Jupiter/Tzedek-ruled Kislev is the month of dreams, and Jupiter is the traditional ruler of Pisces; You’re in for a dreamy month of sweet, supportive trines to your modern planetary ruler Neptune/Rahav, first from the sun Nov. 12, then Mercury/Kochav Nov. 18, and finally Mars/Ma’adim Nov. 29. It’s a great month for public displays of affection and private promises of support. Neptune stations direct Dec. 1. Dream-come-true career opportunities appear as if out of nowhere; in reality, they are the fruit of seeds you planted long ago. Networking always pays off!