Sinai Memorial Chapel has opened a new facility in Palo Alto for Jewish community funeral arrangements.

Located on Fabian Way adjacent to the Oshman Family JCC at the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life, it replaces the former Redwood City facility that closed during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

The new office opened on Oct. 25. Sinai is still looking for a facility nearby where a chevra kadisha, or Jewish burial society, can conduct taharah, the ritual washing and dressing of the deceased. For now that process will take place in San Francisco.

“We have already been made to feel very welcome and part of the campus community, as people came by during our office setup,” managing funeral director David Habib said in a press release. “We look forward to strengthening our ties to the Jews and congregations of the Peninsula and South Bay as we provide education, advance planning, immediate funeral services, and mourner care.”

Headquartered in San Francisco since its founding in 1901, Sinai Memorial Chapel is the only Jewish funeral home in Northern California, providing a chevra kadisha as well as operating three local Jewish cemeteries. Along with the Palo Alto and San Francisco locations, there is a branch in Lafayette serving the East Bay. A nonprofit organization, Sinai Memorial is entrusted with burying local Jews without regard to the family’s ability to pay.

For more information, visit sinaichapel.org.