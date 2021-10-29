Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 29, 2021

Births

Calógero (Calo) Valentino Crizón Borja was born Friday, Oct. 15, in New York City to former Bay Area resident Sahara Marina Borja Paull and Brayan René Muñoz Crizón of Cartagena, Colombia. The couple live in New York.

The name Calógero was plucked from a character in the movie “A Bronx Tale,” a nod to the origins of maternal grandmother Laura Paull, J.’s former culture editor. His school name will be Calo Crizón.

The baby weighed in at 8.1 pounds and measured 21 inches. Paull described him as “plump and smooth-skinned, with lovely color, serene in the world of air and light.”

Other grandparents are Lalo Borja of Cali, Colombia, and Ana Maria Crizon Montalban of Cartagena.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Veronica Babcock

Daughter of Gizella and Joshua Babcock, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Talia Egrie

Daughter of Lisa Kessler and Glenn Egrie, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eli Allen Ewig

Son of Audrey Nagle and Eric Ewig, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa.

Kenny Lasser

Son of Jamie and Seth Lasser, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Marlon Lipman

Son of Brooke and Sol Lipman, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Chadeish Yameinu Jewish Renewal in Santa Cruz.

Alex Mangot

Son of Peggy and Dave Mangot, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Bela Meyers

Daughter of Sarita Patel and David Meyers, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Elijah Portnoy

Son of Erica and Benjamin Portnoy, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Yosef Matisyahu (Xander) Ricardo-Timmons

Son of Adrienne and Jason Ricardo-Timmons, Saturday, Sept. 13 at Chabad in Berkeley.

Samantha Richman

Daughter of Heather and Josh Richman, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ari Shepherd

Son of Jessica and Matt Shepherd, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Cole Taplin

Son of Kate and Justin Taplin, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alexa Wells

Daughter of Denise and Bill Wells, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.