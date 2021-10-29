Welcome to Planet Earth, Calo Crizón! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Oct. 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | October 29, 2021 Births Calógero (Calo) Valentino Crizón Borja was born Friday, Oct. 15, in New York City to former Bay Area resident Sahara Marina Borja Paull and Brayan René Muñoz Crizón of Cartagena, Colombia. The couple live in New York. The name Calógero was plucked from a character in the movie “A Bronx Tale,” a nod to the origins of maternal grandmother Laura Paull, J.’s former culture editor. His school name will be Calo Crizón. The baby weighed in at 8.1 pounds and measured 21 inches. Paull described him as “plump and smooth-skinned, with lovely color, serene in the world of air and light.” Other grandparents are Lalo Borja of Cali, Colombia, and Ana Maria Crizon Montalban of Cartagena. B’nai Mitzvahs Veronica Babcock Daughter of Gizella and Joshua Babcock, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco. Talia Egrie Daughter of Lisa Kessler and Glenn Egrie, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Eli Allen Ewig Son of Audrey Nagle and Eric Ewig, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Kenny Lasser Son of Jamie and Seth Lasser, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Marlon Lipman Son of Brooke and Sol Lipman, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Chadeish Yameinu Jewish Renewal in Santa Cruz. Alex Mangot Son of Peggy and Dave Mangot, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Bela Meyers Daughter of Sarita Patel and David Meyers, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Elijah Portnoy Son of Erica and Benjamin Portnoy, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Yosef Matisyahu (Xander) Ricardo-Timmons Yosef Matisyahu (Xander) Ricardo-Timmons Son of Adrienne and Jason Ricardo-Timmons, Saturday, Sept. 13 at Chabad in Berkeley. Samantha Richman Daughter of Heather and Josh Richman, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Ari Shepherd Son of Jessica and Matt Shepherd, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Cole Taplin Son of Kate and Justin Taplin, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alexa Wells Daughter of Denise and Bill Wells, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Politics Biden’s Tree of Life anniversary statement worries both left and right Northern California Jewish winemakers press forward on a warming planet Torah The death of Sarah is the Torah at its most relatable First Person What Día de los Muertos means to me as a Mexican Jew Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up