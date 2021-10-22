Bay Area residents looking for an enjoyable Sunday evening outing that supports a good cause can take to the ice rink next month to benefit the nonprofit HairToStay, which helps low-income people reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.

HairToStay, which has deep Jewish community ties and backing from the Sharsheret Foundation, the Mount Zion Health Fund and others, will hold “ICE CAPades” on Nov. 14 at the Yerba Buena Ice Rink in San Francisco. The event will feature a free skate and performances, which will include Kate Wang, a local figure-skating phenom and high school student who is recently back from a competition in Russia.

HairToStay is the only national nonprofit helping low-income cancer patients afford a hair preservation treatment called scalp cooling. The treatment, by DigniCap, a Swedish medical technology company, uses a scalp-cooling cranial mold that helps reduce hair loss, a distressing side effect of cancer treatment.

DigniCap was originally available only in Europe, but a trio of Bay Area Jewish women — a surgeon, a philanthropist and a former JCC president — pushed for FDA approval of the treatment.

Among them is Bethany Hornthal, the former president of the JCC of San Francisco, who worked with Bay Area philanthropist Ingrid Tauber to fund a clinical trial on the DigniCap that paved the way for eventual FDA approval.

Single tickets to the fundraiser start at $150 and double tickets are $250; purchase by Oct. 24 is preferred. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with an open skating session and will include drinks, a silent auction, boxed dinner and hot cocoa, concluding with the performances.